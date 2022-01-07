While the Star Wars sequel trilogy sought to push the Skywalker saga forward through the adventures of Rey, Finn, and Poe against the First Order and Kylo Ren, the very first Disney+ streaming show The Mandalorian sought to fill in the gaps since the conclusion of Return of the Jedi. In many ways, it was a chance for showrunner Jon Favreau alongside Clone Wars and Rebels writer — and heir apparent to George Lucas himself — Dave Filoni to harken back to the look and feel of the original trilogy while exploring new and familiar Star Wars characters.

The first season of The Mandalorian introduced fans to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as the titular bounty hunter who finds himself looking after a child gifted with the Force. While the little green friend was known as “Baby Yoda” throughout the fandom and general audiences, in season 2, the child’s name is revealed to be Grogu, a young padawan whisked away from the Jedi Temple after the events of Order 66 that massacred all the Jedi. It’s also in season 2 that The Mandalorian forged its connections to both the prequel and original trilogies. Din Djarin eventually runs into the long-time, fan-favorite character of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), a clone child who grew up to become the infamous bounty hunter last seen falling into a Sarlacc pit. Now, with the release of The Book of Boba Fett, the story of the bounty hunter can finally be told.

Chapter 1, "Stranger in a Strange Land," finds Boba having nightmares about his past while simultaneously asserting his new rule as the crime lord alongside Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) over Mos Espa in Tatooine, succeeding Jabba the Hutt and his follower Bib Fortuna. While much of the first episode satisfies fans with the missing history of Boba — his escape from the Sarlacc pit and the Jawas taking his Mandalorian armor which is eventually retrieved by Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) — Boba’s time spent as a prisoner of the Tusken Raiders sheds some more interesting light on the Star Wars mythology of the past.

Stripped of his armor and weakened by his time in the Tatooine desert, Boba is easily captured and held hostage at a camp of the Raiders. He isn’t the only prisoner there, as next to him is also a tied-down Rodian (akin to Greedo). In an attempt to escape, Boba tries to cut himself free with the teeth of a sleeping massiff, but the Rodian starts making noise that alerts the rest of the Tusken Raiders. In the following brawl, Boba pauses on a young Tusken child, sparing his life, before being apprehended again. The following day, the Tusken child takes Boba and the Rodian on a mission to retrieve water in the middle of the desert, where they run into a massive four-armed creature. The monster kills the Rodian, but Boba saves the Tusken child again. When they return to the Sand People, Boba is seemingly welcomed and wins over the respect of the Tusken leader.

In Chapter 2, “The Tribes of Tatooine,” Boba is further integrated into the Tusken community. He is trained by an expert Tusken Raider in how to fight with a traditional stick weapon. Around him, Tusken children run around and play. But this idyllic scene is soon interrupted by the arrival of a train carrying spice through the Dune Sea of Tatooine. The spice traders — known as the Pyke Syndicate who run spice from the mines of Kessel — take aim at the Tusken Raiders in the distance, killing and injuring many of them. This strikes a chord with Boba, who watches the many bodies burned in a funeral pyre.

After stealing some speeders from a nearby gang, Boba then teaches the Tusken Raiders to ride them. When the next spice train arrives, Boba leads the Tusken Raiders in taking down the train and raiding it for supplies. Boba addresses the leader of the Pyke crew, asserting that they are trespassing on the ancestral lands of the Tuskens who are a sovereign civilization on their own. In a ceremony involving a peyote-like lizard, Boba is initiated into the Tusken tribe, forging his own traditional staff.

While the Tusken Raiders made their first appearance in A New Hope, assaulting Luke (Mark Hamill) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) before Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) wards them off, their appearance in Attack of the Clones is their most significant influence on the Skywalker Saga. Shmi Skywalker (Pernilla August), the mother of Anakin Skywalker, who would later become the Sith Lord Darth Vader, is held captive by the Tusken Raiders on Tatooine. When Anakin (Hayden Christensen) goes in search of her and finds her on the brink of death, which she eventually succumbs to, he inflicts his revenge on the Tuskens and murders them all — “not just the men,” he tells Padme (Natalie Portman), “but the women and children, too.”

This violent act foreshadows Anakin’s dark deeds in Revenge of the Sith when he murders the younglings at the Jedi Temple during Order 66. While Anakin doesn’t fully convert to the dark side until the reveal of Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), the Tusken Raiders played a part in Anakin’s conversion and obsession with power, specifically the power to save the lives of those he loves. Anakin's tie to the Tuskens is further cemented by Marvel's Star Wars: Darth Vader #25, where we learn that the Tuskens have their own myth about the slaughter and even worship the Sith Lord as a god of sorts.

In Chapters 1 and 2 of The Book of Boba Fett, the Tusken Raiders are presented as a thriving, civilized community who are merely trying to survive in the deserts of Tatooine. While they take other species as prisoners, they use them on missions such as the one Boba goes through, in order to find resources such as water. Boba’s acknowledgment that the Tuskens have an ancestral claim on the Dune Sea validates their hostility towards “off-world” foreign invaders. At the same time, the presence of the Tusken children garners some sympathy for them — what family and community would not do whatever it takes for their children to survive in the desert?

What is most interesting about the Tusken child’s significance in Chapter 1, and later in Chapter 2, is his effect on Boba Fett. The acclaimed bounty hunter is as capable of cruelty and violence as the other Tusken Raiders (as we’ve seen in season 2 of The Mandalorian). The fact that Boba pauses before striking him in his escape sets up an emotional beat for the titular protagonist. Unlike Anakin, Boba stops short of killing a child. This is a layer of characterization that is embedded in Boba’s first appearance in Attack of the Clones.

As a child, Boba watched his father, Jango Fett, die in a battle with the Jedi. He knows all too well the innocence of childhood and how violence can easily cause a traumatic upbringing. This perhaps also informs why he helps Din Djarin retrieve Grogu in The Mandalorian. By the end of Chapter 2, when Boba is a full member of the Tuskens, the same Tusken child greets Boba and locks his arm around his.

He might have been a fearsome bounty hunter for hire in the original trilogy, but Boba Fett has had some significant character development, from Attack of the Clones to the Clone Wars series, to season 2 of The Mandalorian, and now The Book of Boba Fett. He is a noble and paternal partner to Fennec Shand, who he saved from death. And unlike Jabba, who ruled Mos Espa through fear, Boba seeks to assert power through respect.

But while the series continues to push Boba’s narrative forward and expand the Star Wars lore in general, its connections to previously established narratives help inform the overall story of Boba Fett. His experiences with the Tusken Raiders are informed by the viewers’ previous knowledge of the Sand People, but they ultimately challenge our preconceived notions of them through the eyes of Boba Fett. It seems that The Book of Boba Fett will follow in the footsteps of The Mandalorian in not only reigniting nostalgia but also in subverting and recontextualizing the entirety of Star Wars as we know it.

