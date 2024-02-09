The Big Picture The Book of Clarence is a comedy set in biblical times and is shaping up to be a must-see title.

The bonus features of the film include deleted scenes, a blooper reel, and featurettes on the creative process and the recording sessions with Jay-Z.

Director Jeymes Samuel breaks new ground by populating a biblical setting with a Black cast and the film has earned praise for its entertainment value and quality.

Whether someone has already preached to you about The Book of Clarence or if it's the first time you're hear about it, you'll be glad to know that this blessed comedy is shaping up to become one of the must-see titles of this year (even though it was released in 2023). Word of mouth is certainly helping the revisionist comedy, and now that it has arrived on Digital, its potential to entertain audiences becomes virtually limitless. In order to tease its arrival, Collider is excited to exclusively share a clip of what we can expect to see in terms of bonus material for The Book of Clarence.

As much fun as it might be to delve into the production of any film, The Book of Clarence is even more interesting because of its setting: namely, biblical times. In the story, inspired by the Messiah (Nicholas Pinnock) himself, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) decides that he also wants to carve his way into divinity, prove to his mother that he's not a nobody and get some money in the process. He just never imagined that drawing too much attention to himself would bring its own set of problems.

Aside from bringing the kind of bonus features we'd expect from a special edition (including deleted scenes and blooper reel), The Book of Clarence also has some featurettes that further break down the creative process of selecting a delicate theme, finding humor in it — and figuring out where its heart is. The bonus features also include the recording sessions with none other than Jay-Z, who co-produced the movie and its soundtrack. Other artists included in the soundtrack are Doja Cat, Jorge Ben Jor, Lil' Wayne, Jorja Smith and Kid Cudi.

In 'The Book Of Clarence' Director Jeymes Samuel Does It Again

Image via Legendary Pictures

The Book of Clarence is directed and written by Jeymes Samuel, who also made his directing debut (Netflix's The Harder They Fall) by taking an ancient setting and populating them with a Black cast — something that Hollywood refused to do for many, many years. Doing that in a biblical setting is even more special because Jesus and his community are frequently represented as Caucasians, even though there's little evidence to support that they looked like that.

The comedy has earned praise ever since its release, with Collider's Emma Kielycalling it "wildly entertaining" and praising Samuel's ability to blend comedy, worldbuilding and critique and never overdo any of its aspects. Not surprisingly, the movie has been compared to comedy classic Monty Python's Life of Brian, but the fact that it took this long for another title to earn that comparison speaks volumes to the quality of The Book of Clarence.

The Book of Clarence is available to rent or purchase on Digital now. You can watch the clip below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Prime Video