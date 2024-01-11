For much of Hollywood's 1950s and early 1960s, a staple genre was the biblical epic. Classic films like The Ten Commandments, Ben-Hur, or The Robe drew large crowds and weaved together intricate stories of honor, betrayal, and faith. However, the 21st century has seen very few films that fit this genre. Though it looks like we might have to wait a little while longer for a big-budget epic, The Book of Clarence is going to bring a much-needed satire to the entire genre.

Mirroring other religious satires like Monty Python’s Life of Brian, this new comedy follows Clarence, a down-on-his-luck Jerusalem native who decides to take advantage of the new messianic craze and become a preacher. Directed by Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall), the film is set to be the first great comedy of the year, with a cast of veterans and newcomers to pack a real punch.

LaKeith Stanfield as Clarence/Thomas/Peter

Close

Lakeith Stanfield plays Clarence, a street hustler living in 33 AD Jerusalem, and finds himself hitting rock bottom while Jesus Christ is making a name for himself as the new Messiah. Disapproved of by his mother and saddled with debts, he risks everything to carve out a life for himself and become the new messiah through less-than-honest means. Stanfield also portrays Thomas, one of the twelve apostles, and Clarence’s twin brother, who abandoned their mother in order to become an apostle. Stanfield first rose to prominence for his roles in indie features like Short Term 12 and Dope. Since then, he received an Oscar nomination in the historical thriller Judas and the Black Messiah and starred in critically acclaimed indies like Sorry to Bother You and Uncut Gems.

Omar Sy as Barabbas

Close

Omar Sy plays Barabbas, who, according to the New Testament, was a prisoner chosen over Jesus to be pardoned and released by Pontius Pilate at the Passover feast. In this story, he is freed by Clarence and subsequently becomes a messenger for his word. A star of French cinema, most American filmgoers first saw him in the inspirational French comedy-drama Intouchables. He has since gained international stardom with his role in Netflix’s ongoing series Lupin, where he plays Assane Diop, a master thief. Sy is also set to star in Shadow Force, an upcoming action thriller, alongside Kerry Washington.

Anna Diop as Varinia

Close

Anna Diop plays Varinia, Clarence’s love interest and Jedediah’s sister. Though Clarence is madly in love with her, Varinia keeps him at arm's length, and her distance becomes one of many reasons for his need to turn his life around. Diop’s first major role was on the CW supernatural series The Messenger. Since then, she has starred in the superhero series Titans as Starfire, an extraterrestrial royal from the planet Tamaran who can absorb and redirect solar energy. Outside of television, she headlined the Amazon psychological thriller Nanny.

RJ Cyler as Elijah

Close

RJ Cyler plays Elijah, Clarence’s best friend and business partner who teams up with Elijah, Zeke, and Barabbas to spread his gospel across the region. Cyler first came to prominence for his role in Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl, and has since starred in several television shows, including I’m Dying Up Here and Scream: Resurrection. He currently stars on the Max comedy series, Rap Sh!t.

David Oyelowo as John the Baptist

Close

David Oyelowo plays John the Baptist, who is most known as the forerunner of Jesus in Christianity as he preached about God’s Final Judgement and performed baptisms. In the film, he is portrayed as an enemy to Clarence who cannot tolerate his new theology. Most moviegoers will recognize Oyelowo for his turn as Martin Luther King Jr. in Ava Duvernay’s powerful biopic, Selma. Since then, he has starred in several acclaimed films, including Queen of Katwe and See How They Run. This year, he will star alongside Kaley Cuoco in the action comedy Role Play.

Micheal Ward as Judas Iscariot

Close

Micheal Ward plays Judas Iscariot. Having become the synonym for traitor. Judas was one of the original twelve apostles who betrayed Jesus and led him to be crucified. He meets Clarence when he is vying for a position as the 13th Apostle and subsequently challenges him to free all the gladiator slaves. Ward is most famous for starring in Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light alongside Olivia Colman. This year, he will star alongside Bill Nighy in The Beautiful Game.

Alfre Woodard as Mother Mary

Close

Alfre Woodard plays Mother Mary, the down-to-earth mother of Jesus Christ. Though Clarence enjoys her company and believes her to be pure of heart, he has a lot of doubts about her “immaculate conception” story. Woodard has been a pillar of American independent cinema since the early 1990s with legendary performances in movies like Passion Fish, Crooklyn, and How to Make an American Quilt. She recently starred in the Marvel series Luke Cage and is set to star in an adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel Salem’s Lot.

Teyana Taylor as Mary Magdalene

Close

Teyana Taylor plays Mary Magdalene, a disciple of Jesus who was one of the witnesses of his Crucifixion and the first person to see him after the Resurrection. In The Book of Clarence, she competes with the eponymous hero in a chariot race, hoping to wipe his debt and restore his honor. Primarily known as a singer and dancer who collaborated with hip-hop giants like Kanye West and Beyoncé, she has cemented herself as a serious actress thanks to her critically acclaimed role in last year’s A Thousand and One.

Caleb McLaughlin as Zeke

Close

Caleb McLaughlin plays Zeke, one of Clarence’s followers, along with Barabbas and Elijah, who is more than happy to spread his fake messianic stories. Most audiences will recognize McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things. Apart from TV, he has also starred alongside Idris Elba in Concrete Cowboy.

James McAvoy as Pontius Pilate

Close

James McAvoy plays Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor who presided over the trial of Jesus and ultimately ordered his crucifixion. As a non-pagan preacher himself, Clarence also becomes a target of Pontius Pilate’s wrath. McAvoy started in acclaimed British period pieces like The Last King of Scotland and Atonement. Since then, he has starred in several blockbusters, including X-Men: First Class and Split, and acclaimed indies like The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby and My Son. He is set to star in James Watkins’ psychological horror film Speak No Evil.

Babs Olusanmokun as Jesus Christ

Image via Paramount+

Babs Olusanmokun plays Jesus Christ, the first-century preacher and religious leader who became the central figure of Christianity and the target of Clarence’s ire, frustration, and jealousy. Olusanmokun is famous to TV audiences for his roles in Black Mirror, The Night Of, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. He is currently set to star in Guy Ritchie’s action spy thriller, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Benjamin

Image via Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Benjamin, a character who shows up in the third act of this biblical satire. A beggar turned wannabe messiah, Cumberbatch adds another level of comedy to this epic tale. Since the start of his career, Cumberbatch has had success in both TV and film with shows like Sherlock and movies like The Imitation Game, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. Cumberbatch has also received commercial success through his role in Doctor Strange.

Buy Tickets Now