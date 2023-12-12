The Big Picture The Book of Clarence is a biblical comedy that follows the titular character's attempt to capitalize on the rise of Jesus Christ.

The film features a star-studded cast, including LaKeith Stanfield, Anna Diop, James McAvoy, and Alfre Woodard.

With a blend of biblical elements and comedy, the movie promises to deliver a unique and entertaining story.

Director Jeymes Samuel’s upcoming biblical comedy drama The Book of Clarence boasts an all-star cast and promises a story with a twist. The feature led by LaKeith Stanfield as the titular character has garnered much critical appreciation and is all set to wow the audience in the new year. The feature made its premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival and is now teasing the general audience with a promise of its numerous talents as the release date nears.

To excite fans, the makers have unveiled a plethora of character posters that give us a peak into their world. The posters feature Stanfield as Clarence, Anna Diop as Clarence's love interest Varinia, James McAvoy as Pontius Pilate, Alfre Woodard as Mother Mary, David Oyelowo as John the Baptist, Micheal Ward as Judas Iscariot, and many more. The posters give fans a peek into this biblical world without giving away much of the plot.

What Is ‘The Book of Clarence’ About?

Set in 29 AD Jerusalem, The Book of Clarance follows its titular character as he tries to capitalize on the rise of Jesus Christ. To free himself of debt and start a life of glory, he claims to be a new Messiah sent by God. The previously released trailer showcases his dedication to his mother as he vows that his life will serve a higher purpose – to help his family climb the social ladder. The feature looks very promising and can seamlessly blend the biblical genre with comedy.

Along with the aforementioned cast, the movie also stars Omar Sy as Barabbas, RJ Cyler as Elijah – Clarence's best friend, Teyana Taylor as Mary Magdalene, Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Jedediah the Terrible, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Clarence's mother, Benedict Cumberbatch as Benjamin, Babs Olusanmokun as Jesus Christ along with Nicholas Pinnock, Chase Dillon, Tom Glynn-Carney, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Caleb McLaughlin. The movie has numerous talents across the board — Samuel directs from a script he also wrote, and with a power-packed star cast it’ll be fascinating to see the comedy unfold on the big screen. The movie has a 93% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with much appreciation for the strong performances as well as Samuel’s vision.

The Book of Clarence debuts in theatres on January 12, 2024. You can check out the new posters above and learn more about the film here.