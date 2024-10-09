The Saints are marching back on t the big screen next month for their 25th anniversary. The Boondock Saints, the ultra-violent cult classic action film, is returning to theaters for two nights only. Iconic Events will re-release the unrated director's cut of the 2000 film in 500 theaters nationwide on Thursday, November 7, and Sunday, November 10.

The film will screen with an exclusive Q&A session with writer/director Troy Duffy, who will update the audience on future projects in the long-dormant franchise. This will be the first time for most of the film's fans to see it on the big screen; although it got a very limited theatrical release in 2000, the film truly found its audience on home video. It became a cult hit and spawned a sequel, 2009's The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day. Another sequel is in the works, with the film's original cast members (but not Duffy) slated to return. You can find screentimes for the 25th anniversary screenings of The Boondock Saints and buy tickets at IconicEvents.com.

What Is 'The Boondock Saints' About?

The titular Boondock Saints are Irish-American twin brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus (Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus), who run afoul of Russian mobsters and accidentally kill two of them. Inspired by a religious vision to become vigilantes, they soon set to work cleaning up the mean streets of Boston. However, the FBI have their best man, eccentric agent Paul Smecker (Willem Dafoe) on their tails - and the Russian mob has their deadliest hitman, Il Duce (Billy Connolly), on the hunt for them, too. However, both of them may turn out to be unlikely allies - especially once they uncover the hidden secrets of Il Duce's past. Critics were not kind to the film at the time, and that hasn't changed - Collider's Christine Persaud included it on a list of 1990s cult classics that aged poorly, criticizing it for glorifying its homicidal vigilante heroes.

The behind-the-scenes story behind The Boondock Saints may be even more implausible than the movie's plot. Duffy was a bartender and bouncer before selling the Boondock Saints script to Miramax, but his boorish behavior almost derailed the entire project, and sunk his subsequent stabs at success. All this and more is captured in the revealing documentary Overnight.

The Boondock Saints will return to theaters for two nights only, November 7 and 10, in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.