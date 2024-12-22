You might think that Troy Duffy’s 1999 vengeance-driven action flick The Boondock Saints and Ruben Fleischer’s 2022 adventure feature, Uncharted, have nothing in common and — for the most part — you’d probably be right. But here at Collider, we’re more about bringing people together than apart, so just bear with us for a second. Both films feature two male leads and each lean into a strong action base, with The Boondock Saints driven by seeking vengeance and retribution and the duo from Uncharted on a quest for treasure. There’s plenty of gunpowder smoke in both movies and they each have sequels on the way. Perhaps most importantly, both The Boondock Saints and Uncharted will soon be available for Max subscribers when they land on the platform on January 1.

Although it shows its age when doing a rewatch, now more than two decades since it first arrived, The Boondock Saints continues to carry a cult-classic legacy. The film centers on a set of fraternal twin brothers, Connor (Sean Patrick Flanery) and Murphy MacManus (Norman Reedus) who, tired with the corruption in the Boston area, take matters into their own hands and become hardened vigilantes. Hot on the killers’ trail is Willem Dafoe’s FBI agent Paul Smecker, who, despite having his hands full, stays locked in on the pair’s every move. Despite being one of the hottest tickets in Hollywood at the time, the movie’s initial release met dismal box office numbers and plenty of shade from critics. Despite the hate, the movie has not just survived but thrived, becoming a cult-classic — but more on that later.

Over 20 years later, Venom and Zombieland director, Fleischer, would turn to the popular Naughty Dog video game series, Uncharted, to strike out on a cinematic adventure of his own. Pulling its story from the beloved video games, Uncharted centers on Tom Holland’s Nathan “Nate” Drake, a young man looking for some purpose and direction in life when his path crosses with Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan, who invites him on the adventure of a lifetime to find the treasure said to have been lost with the Magellan expedition. Plenty of obstacles stand in the pair’s way, but with their eyes set on fortune, they just continue to put one foot in front of the other. Another thing The Boondock Saints and Uncharted have in common is the difficult story behind their productions, but, while the former would flounder at the box office, the latter flourished, raking in more than $407 million at the global box office.

It’s a Sequel World — We’re Just Living In It