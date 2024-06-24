The Big Picture Norman Reedus confirmed that The Boondock Saints 3 will see Conor and Murphy break out of prison.

The first movie, The Boondock Saints, is available for streaming on Peacock.

Reedus has several exciting projects on the horizon including Daryl Dixon Season 2 and the John Wick spin-off Ballerina.

Before his days as one of the most beloved characters in The Walking Dead franchise, Norman Reedus began to stake his claim to fame when he starred in The Boondock Saints, which arrived in 1999. Not exactly a favorite of critics at the time, the film starred Reedus as Murphy and Sean Patrick Flanery as Connor. The pair portrayed two Catholic brothers turned vigilantes who take it upon themselves to rid the city of Boston of its criminal underbelly. However, the bloody nature of the war they wage on crime sees them as the target of Willem Dafoe's FBI agent Smecker.

The film became a duology when a sequel The Boondock Saints 2: All Saints Day arrived a decade later. The film ends on a cliffhanger when Connor and Murphy find themselves behind bars — waiting on Smecker to set them free. While a third film has been planned for quite some time, it's been stuck in development hell. However, in what should come as positive, exciting news to fans of the films, Reedus has confirmed in a conversation with ScreenRant that Murphy and Connor will break out of prison in The Boondock Saints 3. The Walking Dead star said:

"There's sort of a rough outline of a script. The opening sequence, I think they're keeping from that rough outline because it's crazy. It's crazy. It's basically the boys breaking out of prison. That's how it starts."

This revelation comes as a relief for fans of the MacManus brothers and their antihero approach to crime fighting. It's even a sweeter revelation when considering Reedus previously claimed the third film was no longer happening, tweeting, "No part three. sorry guys," after telling IGN it was happening. Reedus' tweet came after it was reported that he was set to meet with costar Flanery and writer-director Troy Duffy. For this coming sequel, Duffy, who is created as the franchise creator, will not be a part of it with Thunder Road Films — the production company behind the John Wick series — taking over production for The Boondock Saints 3.

Norman Reedus Is Set For Even More Action

Image via Apparition

While we wait for Reedus to return once more as Murphy MacManus, the actor has other obligations to keep him busy. A second season of his TWD spin-off series, Daryl Dixon, is set to premiere this summer. Reedus is also attached as part of the star-studded cast for the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina, and speaking to Collider, the actor teased the high-octane scenes to come. "It was painful. [Laughs] I just got back from Budapest where we added more fight scenes to it. So, I went from Japan to Budapest, back to Japan basically. It's high-octane. It's a cool story, it's well-acted, visually stunning, but it's just like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," he said.

The Boondocks Saints 3 does not have a release date yet. The first movie is streaming now on Peacock in the U.S. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

The Boondock Saints Two Irish Catholic brothers become vigilantes and wipe out Boston's criminal underworld in the name of God. Release Date January 21, 2000 Director Troy Duffy Cast Willem Dafoe , Sean Patrick Flanery , Norman Reedus , David Della Rocco , Billy Connolly , David Ferry Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Troy Duffy Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK