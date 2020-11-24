DreamWorks Animation has released the trailer for their upcoming movie The Boss Baby: Family Business. In the upcoming sequel, the Templeton brothers Tim (James Marsden) and Ted (Alec Baldwin) have grown up and grown apart, but when Tim’s baby daughter (Amy Sedaris) reveals that she is a boss baby, she recruits them to de-age using a magical baby formula and help her bring down a nefarious plot that’s creating evil babies. If you told me this plot was hashed out over a long lunch, I’d believe you.

This may sound awful, but the first movie was also awful, and it didn’t matter. It made over half a billion dollars worldwide and even nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Sometimes DreamWorks Animation movies are hits. There’s really no explaining it because most DWA movies are bad, but they keep on making them and perhaps it’s because parents are hard-up for entertainment for kids that they’ll keep slapping down cash just to keep the little ones occupied for 90 minutes. The weird thing here is that they think they’ll be able to get this one into theaters by March, and that seems misguided.

Check out The Boss Baby: Family Business trailer below. The film is slated to open on March 26, 2021.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Boss Baby: Family Business:

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar®-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris, Netflix’s BoJack Horseman). Tabitha, who’s at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.When baby Tina reveals that she’s—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel also reprise their roles as Ted and Tim’s parents.

Share Share Tweet Email

Melissa McCarthy on 'Superintelligence' and the Character She’d Most Like to Revisit Find out why "yahtzee" and "kaboom" were frequently used words on this set!