Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip from The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus, the first holiday-themed adventure in the Boss Baby franchise. The story is presented as a special episode of The Boss Baby: Back In the Crib, a Netflix series that serves as a follow-up for the second film in the franchise, The Boss Baby: Family Business.

In the holiday-themed episode, Tim (Pierce Gagnon) tries to show his baby brother (JP Karliak) what Christmas is all about. However, Boss Baby doesn't care about the holiday. That is until his mistaken for an elf and accidentally taken to the North Pole. As the new clip reveals, Boss Baby will cause a lot of trouble while stuck in Santa’s toy factory because he’ll convince the elves to stage a strike.

In the clip, Tim is at Santa’s workshop, trying to understand why no toy is being produced. As he soon finds out, Boss Baby convinced the elves to stop working just to mess with Christmas. Tim thinks his brother’s plan is absurd because everyone loves elves as much as they love Santa.

The sibling’s arguing is interrupted by an elf who asks Tim to recite all the names Santa gets. Then, the elf asks Tim to say the name of one single elf. When the boy can’t do it, the elf proves his point that the people who do the work at the factory are not the ones getting the credit. And you know what? Even if Boss Baby began the strike out of spite, the elves are right to demand better work conditions.

In the exclusive clip, Tim makes things work by guessing an elf’s name and saying the name of one of Santa’s reindeer instead. After that, elves revolt and decide to take over the workshop. All power to the workers!

How Does The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus Fit into the Franchise?

So far, the Boss Baby franchise has had two theatrical releases. Netflix’s first show, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, was set between the two main films of the franchise. The series further explores Theodore Templeton and his brother Tim's adventures in trying to increase the level of Baby Love. The new show, Back in the Crib, makes a time jump after the second film. In Family Business, Ted and Tim grew up to form their own families. However, when Ted’s daughter, Tina, becomes a new executive of BabyCorp, she age-reverses the two siblings for a special mission. Back In the Crib is a direct sequel to Family Business, age-reversing the duo again to deal with all sorts of trouble.

The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus features the voice talents of George Lopez as Santa, Ray Chase as Dongle, Hope Levy as Mom Templeton, David Collins as Dad Templeton, Kevin Michael Richardson as Jimbo, Justin Felbinger as Danny Petrosky, Alex Cazares as Staci, Ben Lepley as Noth Pole, and Jodi Benson as LaLa Doo-Da. Boss Baby: Back In The Crib executive producer Brandon Sawyer is back to reprise his role, with Matt Engstrom serving as the supervising producer.

The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus is available right now on Netflix. Check out the exclusive clip and the holiday special’s synopsis below.