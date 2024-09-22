The Boss Baby might not be as beloved as Shrek or Madagascar, but the animated comedy about the world's youngest executive is gaining significant viewership numbers on Netflix. The story about two young brothers trying to get along isn't one of the studio's oldest productions, but it has managed to build a respectable legacy in pop culture. After all, $528 million at the global box office is a very respectable achievement for an animated movie that wasn't a part of an established franchise — and nothing was going to stop Ted Templeton Jr. (Alec Baldwin) from grabbing what rightfully belonged to him.

The premise of The Boss Baby begins with the young Tim Templeton (Miles Bakshi) finding out that he will become an older brother. While that idea might sound scary enough on its own, Tim quickly realized that the baby had the mind of an adult thanks to a Secret Baby Formula. Ted Jr.'s mission was to find out the truth behind the latest trend that established that adults were happier with puppies than with babies. His quest would need him to recruit Tim. It wasn't common for people who weren't babies to be invited to BabyCorp, but these siblings were ready to do whatever it took to save the day.

There's no denying that the young voice actors of The Boss Baby stole the show, but the studio went with a very reliable artist when it comes to the voice of the older Tim. Tobey Maguire was responsible for voicing the narrator of the story, as an older version of Tim looked back on the unpredictable adventures he had with his brother. Jimmy Kimmel stepped into the shoes of the other Ted Templeton, Tim, and Ted Jr.'s father.

The Legacy of 'The Boss Baby'

DreamWorks Animation was happy with the box office results obtained by The Boss Baby. The studio released The Boss Baby: Family Business both in theaters and on Peacock during the pandemic. The second installment introduced Tina Templeton (Amy Sedaris), Tim's daughter and another secret agent from BabyCorp. Her mission was very different from the one that had been assigned to her uncle during the events of the first movie. The Boss Baby: Family Business was more about bringing the entire family together thanks to an emotional journey. A television series titled The Boss Baby: Back in Business was released on Netflix after the first movie was launched.

The Boss Baby is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The Boss Baby A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his seven-year-old brother to embark on a hilarious adventure aimed at thwarting the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co., who threatens to destabilize the balance of love in the world. As they attempt to save the day, the brothers discover the true meaning of family and brotherhood. Release Date March 31, 2017 Director Tom McGrath Cast Lisa Kudrow , Tobey Maguire , Alec Baldwin , Steve Buscemi Jimmy Kimmel , ViviAnn Yee Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Marla Frazee , Michael McCullers Expand

