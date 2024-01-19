The Big Picture Niohuru X was celebrated for their editorial vision and cultural visibility.

Hello uglies! Are you ready to find out who will be crowned The Boulet Brothers Next Drag Supermonster? After an enlightening reunion following the holiday pause, The Boulet Brothers Dragula Season 5 had its grand finale where four drag monsters, Blackberri, Niohuru X, Orkgotik, and Throb Zombie, had to prove why they should be crowned and receive the infamous Carrie-inspired bloodbath. All four finalists offered a unique perspective on alternative drag and have proven why their journey through Season 5 deserves to end with their victory. The stage was set for them to showcase the pillars of Dragula in a nail-biter where it's still anybody's game to win.

The Boulet Brothers Dragula has been the alternative answer to that other drag reality competition show that has been running for more than a decade. While RuPaul's Drag Race showcases drag from a more mainstream perspective, Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet have proudly invited drag artists with a monster and alternative viewpoint to compete on their show. The principals of Dragula focuses on the art of drag alongside filth, horror, and glamour. They have welcomed artists beyond drag queens with open arms. From drag kings to cisgender woman queens, known as AFAB queens, Dragula has always been ahead of the curve. The program, which originally aired as a small-budget YouTube series, has grown to be one of Shudder's biggest hitters.

Spawning two spinoffs, The Boulet Brother's Dragula has become an alternative option for drag fans who find RuPaul's Drag Race too cookie-cutter. The Boulet Brothers Dragula's Season 5 has been a journey of major highs and dramatic lows. From the pile-on of hate from contestant Jay Kay to the budding romance of finalists Niohuru X and Orkgotik, Dragula's fifth season seemed to shift from a grungy artistic project to a spooky season of Drag Race minus the namesake. But one thing remained certain, and it was the quality of drag that was presented by the monsters. Of the four finalists, each has brought a resume that could convince Dracmorda and Swanthula as to why they are the right drag artists to continue their brand.

While the Boulet Brothers ultimately have the final say on who would be crowned their champion, the show asked the fans to weigh in on who should win by voting for their favorite with a like on social media. The fans spoke, and according to the last tally, Niohuru X was in first position, Throb Zombie in second position, Orgotik in third position, and Blackberri in fourth position. Does this reflect their actual chance of winning? It certainly did as the votes spoke. In previous regular seasons, the finalists were asked to present looks that represented each of the Dragula principals in the Floor Show and if the format remains the same, they were able to each get to showcase a look defining their drag through those lenses. These presentations could have changed the ultimate outcome, but based on the previous nine episodes this season, each had an equal chance to win.

Niohuru X's journey on Dragula offered an editorial vision live on stage. Lifting hauntingly striking visuals in person, Niohuru was a teacher's pet all season long. Originally from Tianjin, China, Niohuru entered the season stating she was not a typical drag artist as performing was not her forte. This was quite apparent as Nio struggled during the floor shows. During the Pleasure Planet X challenge, Nio was barely able to make it on stage due to the shoes she was wearing. On her way back on stage for the judging, Nio took her sweet time to walk back onstage. Though called out by the judges, it did not impact her overall standing in that episode thanks to her outlandish alien sex worker character.

Two weeks later, in the Drag Kaiju challenge, Nio once again chose visual over practicality. Her monster featured a giant tail that prevented her from moving. Fans watched as production staff had to lift her over the scenic elements before fellow finalist Throb Zombie, once again, assisted her onto the stage for judges' critiques. Despite the physical limitations in her drag presentations, Nio prominently showcased her culture proudly in every Floor Show. Visibility is essential, especially on an LGBTQ+ program. The pride she brought while showcasing her Chinese background has been celebrated by The Boulet Brothers and was a huge determining factor in her ultimate victory. Nio is a visual artist who represents what the brand the show is known for. Nio was tied with the most wins in the season with two, while placing in the bottom twice as well.

When it comes to Throb Zombie, consistency proved to be key. The drag king from Boston has paved his own path as a drag king while paying tribute to the Dragula trailblazer before him, Dragula Season 3 winner Landon Cider. With a singular win during the season, Throb only landed at the bottom when all the non-winning monsters were automatically up for extermination. Throb was proudly one of two drag kings competing in Season 5. He vowed to avenge the elimination of drag brother Jarvis Hammer and win the title for himself and all drag kings. Dragula fans are used to the grittiness and roughness of the monsters. Throb proved a monster can have a kind heart while having a drive to thrive. Throb was always in game mode and the other monsters questioned whether he was having fun in the process.

Throughout the season, Throb brought versatility in every single look, offering a visually captivating character that was never the same yet still maintained the integrity of his art. Throb may have shocked viewers who were only exposed to drag kings on this program. Throb was able to balance hypermasculine personas, like the Terror in the Woods challenge, alongside femme characters, like the Pleasure Planet X challenge. The biggest surprise was how they arrived at the reunion. Throb served a completely feminine silhouette, proving that drag kings and drag things are more than the stereotypes. Week after week, Throb consistently received high marks from the judging panel. Anytime Throb received a mark against him was due to a prop malfunction. Throb is a consistent performer. He has already succeeded in bringing glamour, filth, and horror.

Meet The Next Drag Supermonster: Niohuru X

Orkgotik had previously been invited to compete in Season 4 of Dragula but was unable to compete due to a visa issue during the pandemic. Originally from Colombia but living in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Orgotik has brought a perspective of monster drag that had never been seen on the program before. Orgotik is known for using unconventional materials like Saran Wrap and latex to bring impressive creatures to life. While Orkgotik's technique were quite impressive, the other monsters and fans alike questioned whether Orkgoit was able to bring polish and diversity. As a monster who doesn't use traditional makeup, the technique Ork presented in their looks lacked diversity. Some of the challenges Orkgotik seemed to prefer their aesthetic over the rules of the challenge.

Ork's had two dominating story arcs throughout the season. One involved constantly battling with Jay Kay, who he threw a drink on top of in the Cauldron. The other was the romance with fellow finalist Nio. Viewers were in complete shock during the Reunion as there seemed to be some tension between the lovers. Drac and Swan didn't push either contestant to dig deeper. Many wondered if the distraction could prevent Orkgotik from victory. This season also did not have a designated glamour challenge. Ork had not showcased glamour in the drag sense.

The bearded beauty of Texas, Blackberri, was the shock entry in the finals. The Boulet Brothers claimed that they would never have a final four again, only to invite a fourth contestant into the Season 5 finale. Blackberri garnered a win during the Pleasure Planet X challenge as she gave a critically acclaimed costume alongside a strong acting performance. Like Throb Zombie, Blackberri avoided extermination until the very last chance. Blackberri served polished look after polished look, bringing the most mainstream perspective of drag to the season. She is known for bucking at her brunch gigs in Houston. Blackberri would be the perfect drag queen to take on tour with them. Orkgotik had questioned if Blackberri was monster enough. Though a valid question, Blackberri may just lack the darkness the Boulet Brothers notoriously desire.

Despite four diverse resumes, Niohuru X was given the prize. The Boulet Brother's Dragula Season 5 will undoubtedly crown a groundbreaking artist. Their overall creativity, despite some hiccups, was a key ingredient in the win.

