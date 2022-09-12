Buckle up, uglies, the Boulet Brothers, are returning to Shudder with a vengeance! According to Deadline, the monster mothers are resurrecting some of the most iconic monsters of their past in an all-new spinoff series titled The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans, and it's taking over just in time for Halloween. Dracmorda and Swanthula have invited a number of guest judges on for the season that horror fans won't want to miss out on, and we have no doubt the theatrics are going to be sinfully delicious.

Following their inked deal with Shudder, the mysterious The Boulet Brothers' Dragula spinoff, first announced in August, is coming sooner than we expected as the first of their new pact. Something sinister has been in the works, and before the veil thins on All Hallow's Eve, the Boulet Brothers will be dragging their fans to the underworld in The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans. Christened the "underworld" by the macabre mistresses, Titans will be hosted in a haunted mansion, where the Brothers will put their returning drag monsters to new, terrifying tests of mental and physical strength. The competitors will be drag queens from previous seasons (fingers crossed for Victoria Elizabeth Black) fighting to the death in tasks of drag artistry and pageantry. The contestants will all be vying for the $100,000 grand prize, as well as the headlining title as the first-ever Dragula Titans Supermonster for the upcoming world tour.

Because every season of Dragula ups the blood, guts and the glam, it's needless to say that Titans will leave fans utterly gagged. However, the Boulet Brothers do promise that their spinoff will be more of what we love about Dragula, but will be completely unexpected:

"We wanted the show to feel familiar to fans, but we also wanted the set and format to feel elevated from a regular season in order to match the incredible talent of the artists we’ve brought together. There are so many shocking twists and turns this year that the competitors affectionately renamed the show Gagula during filming, and we really can’t wait for audiences to see it – this show is truly the most compelling content we’ve created to date."

Titans will be ten episodes of cut-throat, yet heartfelt, content featuring fan-favorites. It isn't clear whether previous winners will be competing, but we'll hopefully get to see them as guest judges as they have in Dragula. Speaking of judges, the Boulet Brothers and the GM of Shudder Craig Engler partnered together to bring their "...wonderfully passionate, engaged and diverse fanbase," some exciting and familiar faces. The Boulet's welcome some of horror's best to help critique the contestants' looks on their three tenants: horror, filth and glamour. Previous judges include Sleepaway Camp's Felissa Rose, Hereditary's Milly Shapiro and The Craft's Rachel True, plus directors, makeup artists and more.

For Titans' slate of judges, we'll see some returning faces from Dragula like Bonnie Aarons (The Conjuring 2), as well new guests, such as the Mistress of the Dark herself, Elvira (Cassandra Peterson); scream queen Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator); Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien; 2022's host of the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards David Dastmalchian (Dune); drag superstars Katya and Alaska, and the drive-in king of all things horror himself Joe Bob Briggs (The Last Drive-In).

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans is taking over Shudder in October, debuting a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, October 25. All subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Shudder and AMC+. Check out The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 4 trailer below: