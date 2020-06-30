First Look at Universal Orlando’s ‘The Bourne Stuntacular’ Reveals a Stunt Show Featuring Julia Stiles

Today at Universal Studios Florida, the new attraction The Bourne Stuntacular opens to the public. But since the worldwide pandemic may be impacting your plans to visit the parks this summer, Universal has put an extended preview of the new stunt show online to give you a little taste of what’s in store.

The show takes over the location that previously housed the lovably retro Terminator 2: 3D stunt show, which blended a 3D movie with some 4D aspects and live performers. The Bourne Stuntacular uses that same theater and set, but in a new way. In the video below, Universal Orlando’s creative team offers a close-up look at the new show and how it works, revealing that you’ll be watching a couple of live actors performing real stunts right before your eyes, augmented by a ginormous LED screen that immerses the audiences into the Jason Bourne world. It looks a little like the technology used to bring those Mandalorian sets to life…

Not only that, but franchise co-star Julia Stiles reprises her role as Nicky Parsons, likely in the pre-show area. You’ll also see in the video below that franchise producer Frank Marshall was involved in the creation of The Bourne Stuntacular, helping to ensure it fits with the tone and feel of the five films released thus far.

The new storyline finds Jason Bourne traveling across three continents and the cities of Tangier, Washington, D.C. and Dubai to uncover classified information while trying to evade danger and capture at every turn. Advanced technology brings actual cars to the stage and moves them around, further immersing the audience into the action.

And as for safety measures, you’ll notice in the video below that all of the performers are wearing masks. Which is a nice thing! Universal Orlando notes that they have implemented new procedures in their indoor theaters that include appropriate spacing between travel parties and assisting guests with seating and exiting the theater to avoid congestion.

Take a look at The Bourne Stuntacular below, which is now open to the public at Universal Studios Florida.