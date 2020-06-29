Universal Orlando to Host Virtual Sneak Peek of ‘The Bourne Stuntacular’ Tonight

While Universal Orlando Resort was supposed to have a grand unveiling of the new attraction The Bourne Stuntacular earlier this year, they’ve had to adjust to life in the age of COVID-19. While the parks are now open with safety measures in place, the grand opening of this new attraction is a bit smaller scale. To that end, however, Universal Studios Florida is turning it into a virtual affair.

Universal Orlando Resort announced that tonight at 7pm EST, they’ll be hosting a virtual sneak peek of The Bourne Stuntactular. The attraction took over the location that previously housed the T-2 3D stunt show, and will fully immerse parkgoers into the world of Jason Bourne. Described as the most technologically advanced stunt show yet, The Bourne Stuntactular uses groundbreaking technology—including an immense LED screen and high-tech props—and includes live performers executing extreme stunts at heights up to 22 feet. On top of that, the audience will feel like they’re a part of the action as gusts of wind and the heat from explosive flames will be physically felt.

The Bourne Stuntacular will open to the public on June 30th, so this sneak peek allows you to get a look at the attraction from the comfort (and safety) of your own home. Speaking of which, here’s how Universal Orlando outlines its safety guidelines as it relates to filling The Bourne Stuntacular theater:

Across the destination, the health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our top priority. To ensure proper social distancing, we have implemented new procedures in our indoor theaters, including appropriate spacing between travel parties and providing assistance to our guests with seating and exiting the theater to avoid congestion. These procedures mean that our show capacity will be limited and wait times may be longer than usual to experience the show. We have also increased our already-aggressive cleaning procedures and will continue to sanitize high-touch surfaces between each show. All guests are also required to wear a face covering while experiencing The Bourne Stuntacular.

Stay tuned for our first look at this new attraction.