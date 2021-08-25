We've got an exclusive look at a behind the scenes featurette of The Boxtrolls, which is included in the special edition Blu-ray release of the LAIKA Animation Studio film coming at the end of the month, together with special editions of Coraline, ParaNorman and Kubo and the Two Strings.

The Boxtrolls is directed by Graham Annable and Anthony Stacchi, based on the novel Here Be Monsters! by Alan Snow. It follows a human boy raised by trash-collecting trolls, and his attempts to save them from a pest exterminator. The film was nominated for an Academy Award.

The film stars Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Ben Kingsley, Elle Fanning, Dee Bradley Baker, Steve Blum, Toni Collette, Jared Harris, Nick Frost, Richard Ayoade, Tracy Morgan, and Simon Pegg.

The clip, titled "Mr. Gristle & The Red Hats" is all about the villains of the movie, the gang of exterminators known as the Red Hats, and the way the team wanted to focus on making them feel different than other villains we've seen in film. The clip also shows how Mr. Gristle was animated using stop-motion, with the team at LAIKA explaining the challenges of having to animate the different personalities of the Red Hats simultaneously in the same frame.

Stop-motion animation is a fascinating medium because of how meticulous and arduous the process is, especially when making films with big set pieces, as is the case with most of LAIKA's movies. The featurette gives you a small look at some of the reasons the studio remains one of the most exciting animation studios working today.

The first two titles of the LAIKA Special Edition Blu-rays will be released on August 31st with new bonus features including inside LAIKA interviews with the studio’s animation team, never before seen animation test footage, and feature-length storyboards for each of the films. Check out the featurette below courtesy of Shout! Factory.

