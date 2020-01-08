‘Brahms: The Boy II’ Trailer Teases the Return of the Creepy Doll

STX Films has released the trailer for Brahms: The Boy II. A sequel to 2016’s The Boy, the new film has a young family moving to the guest house on Heelshire Mansion estate where their young son befriends the eerie doll, which he calls Brahms.

Full disclosure: I’ve never seen The Boy, so maybe this is a sequel to a great film. However, judging solely by this trailer, it looks like a spin on Child’s Play but without the manic energy. Instead, it leans hard on “Isn’t this doll creepy?” and yeah, it is, so I guess the lesson of the story is don’t bring home the creepy doll your kid found buried in the woods. Clearly, the success of the Annabelle franchise shows that there’s a market for the “creepy woody doll with big human eyes” horror subgenre, but there doesn’t seem to be anything particularly original or exciting here. They crossed the doll, and bad things happen. Okay. Don’t cross the creepy doll you found in the woods.

Check out the Brahms: The Boy II trailer below along with the poster and some images. The film opens February 21st and stars Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, and Ralph Ineson.

Here’s the official synopsis for Brahms: The Boy II: