Back from retirement once again, legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki graced 2023 with his newest film, The Boy and The Heron. Set in Japan during World War II, it follows Mahito Maki (Soma Santoki/Luca Padovan), a young man who must come to terms with the death of his mother. While at his aunt's estate, he comes across a strange gray heron (Masaki Suda/Robert Pattinson), who leads him into a magical world connected to his bloodline.

Acclaimed by critics and considered one of Miyazaki's best, The Boy and the Heron is a gorgeous and impactful study on grief and legacy. Befitting a Studio Ghibli film, The Boy and The Heron is full of unforgettable characters, each offering a unique perspective on the surrounding events. In English, they're voiced by some powerhouse actors, many of whom are veterans of Studio Ghibli's best movies. These are the best characters in the movie, key figures in bringing this powerful story to animated life.

The Boy and the Heron Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Soma Santoki , Masaki Suda , Takuya Kimura , Aimyon Rating PG-13 Runtime 124 minutes

9 Lady Himi

English Voice: Karen Fukuhara

Image via Studio Ghibli

One of the residents of the other fantastical world, Lady Himi (Aimyon/Karen Fukuhara), is a young girl who has the power to conjure and manipulate fire. Most of the time, she uses these powers to protect balloon-like spirits called Warawara, who are preyed on by ravenous pelicans. When Mahito arrives in the other world looking for Natsuko (Yoshino Kimura/Gemma Chan), Himi helps him evade the murderous parakeets and reveals some of the world's most important secrets.

Himi doesn't become a factor until near the end of the movie, but she's by no means a bad character. There's a certain innocence and charm about how casual she is around the world's strange inhabitants, which makes her an effective guide for Mahito. She's also very brave, especially when her past is revealed, which fits into the movie's theme about how one chooses to live their lives. Still, Himi could've used more development, especially considering her crucial role in Mahito's story.

8 Natsuko

English Voice: Gemma Chan

Image via Studio Ghibli

Following the death of Mahito's mother, his father, Shoichi (Takuya Kimura/Christian Bale), marries her younger sister, Natsuko. As they expect the birth of their child, Natsuko tries her best to be welcoming to Mahito. Unfortunately, his emotional distance makes her feel like she's failing, which makes her pregnancy even more difficult and drives her to flee to another world.

Natsuko is first introduced as a quiet and well-mannered housewife, resulting in a strained relationship with Mahito. However, the film explores how much she is pained both by Mahito's coldness and the loss of her sister, which demonstrates how one's inability to cope with grief can hurt others. Chan's performance captures her character's emotional range well: Natsuko is polite and reserved at the beginning of the film, but as her emotions begin to boil over, she becomes more desperate and even volatile. Like Himi, Natsuko could've benefitted from a closer look at her emotional state, but her presence in the film's first act is crucial to increasing the audience's connection to Mahito.

7 Shoichi Maki

English Voice: Christian Bale

Image via Studio Ghibli

Mahito's father, Shoichi (Takuya Kimura/Christian Bale), has been using the ongoing war to benefit his family by producing parts for fighter planes. This doesn't leave him with a lot of time to spend with Mahito, unfortunately worsening his grieving process. Still, when something bad does happen to Mahito, Shiochi is quick to dedicate all of his time and resources to fixing it.

Shoichi is an interesting representation of a father during wartime. His actions at the beginning of the film seem quite questionable, from marrying his wife's sister to being determined to grant Mahito vengeance on his enemies when he comes home from school with a self-inflicted head wound. However, everything Shoichi does is for his son's best interest, and the latter half of the film sees him keep him and Natsuko safe. No stranger to Studio Ghibli's movies, Oscar-winner Christian Bale does a wonderful job voicing Shoichi, capturing the unique mix of stern love the character offers.

6 Granduncle

English Voice: Mark Hamill

Image via Studio Ghibli

A meteorite fell from the sky many years ago, and Natsuko's granduncle (Shōhei Hino/Mark Hamill) built a tower around it. The stone possessed limited sentience and granted him the power to create an entirely new world. The granduncle tried to build one free of malice, but when he couldn't finish it as he entered his twilight years, he made a deal with the stone that someone of his bloodline would continue the work.

Mark Hamill is a prolific voice actor, and his work in The Boy in the Heron is another feather in his cap. For his part, the granduncle is the most mysterious character in The Boy and the Heron, as well as one of its most thematically important. His efforts to create a world without malice cause him to isolate himself from the world and inevitably cause more pain when he tries to fill in the gaps in the world. This is what helps Mahito make the final decision to begin living in the present instead of dwelling on his grief. In this case, mystery befits the granduncle's character, even if the film's lack of answers to many of its ongoing questions might leave some scratching their heads.

5 Kiriko

English Voice: Florence Pugh

Image via Studio Ghibli

One of the elderly maids who work at Natsuko's estate, Kiriko (Ko Shibasaki/Florence Pugh), likes to spend her time either fawning over the high-quality goods that Shoichi brings home or complaining about a lack of tobacco. When Natsuko goes missing, she follows Mahito into the ruined tower and ends up being dragged into the other world with him. Mahito meets a younger version of her who works as a tough-as-nails fisherman who collects meat for the Warawara to eat since they cannot kill anything themselves.

Both versions of Kiriko are fun characters, but her younger self is the one who truly stands out. She is a straightforward character with a no-nonsense attitude and refuses to mince words or go easy on someone if they don't pull their weight. She's not unreasonable, though: Kiriko is willing to educate others about the other world if they're willing to learn. She can also be kind in her own rough way, such as giving Mahito a magic charm based on her elderly self. Kiriko is among The Boy and the Heron's most memorable characters, thanks to her complex characterization and Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh's dynamic, vivid performance.

4 Noble Pelican

English Voice: Willem Dafoe

Image via Studio Ghibli

One of the many pelicans brought into the other world, the Noble Pelican (Kaoru Kobayashi/Willem Dafoe), was horrified to learn that the ocean contained nothing for his kind to eat. As such, they begin preying on the Warawara as they float into the sky every night to be born as humans, even if it means getting burned by Lady Himi's magic. During one hunt, the Noble Pelican's wing is broken, and in his final moments, he tells Mahito about his people's suffering.

Despite his limited screen time, the Noble Pelican is one of The Boy and the Heron's most compelling and memorable characters. His plight shows the dark side of this other world and has themes of decay: each generation born in this world is weaker than the previous and is even forgetting how to fly. Dafoe already left a strong impression on Ghibli fans when he played the villain in Tales From Earthsea (one of Ghibli's highest-grossing movies), but this role allows him to play a character with strong pathos.

3 The Parakeet King

English Voice: Dave Bautista

Image via Studio Ghibli

The ruling monarch of a violent nation of humanoid parakeets, the Parakeet King (Jun Kunimura/Dave Bautista), seeks to improve the lives of his people. To that end, he captures Lady Himi in the hopes of using her as a bargaining chip to get more power from her granduncle. Unfortunately, his passion to secure a better future leads him down a path that will doom them.

Although a late addition to the film, The Parakeet King quickly steals the show thanks to strong character work and Dave Bautista's brilliant performance. His design is an amazing blend of fascist iconography with cute animals and kingly nobility, serving as the perfect representation of all that is wrong with the other world. Bautista's performance is what ties it all together: every word is spoken in a decisive, commanding tone, which adds a good amount of charisma to the king.

2 Mahito Maki

English Voice: Luca Padovan

Image via Studio Ghibli

During the early days of World War II, Mahito lost his mother in a hospital fire. Despite the kindness and warmth he receives from his surviving family and the staff of Natsuko's estate, Mahito becomes isolated and cold, to the point of smashing his head with a rock. Worse still, a strange gray heron pesters him since he arrives at his new home, claiming that he can help Mahito find his mother.

Mahito is a wonderful addition to Studio Ghibli's iconic character roster. He offers audiences a very realistic and brutal look at depression and the negative effects it can have on the friends and family of the one experiencing it. Besides that, Mahito is also incredibly resourceful and dedicated for his age. When he sets his mind to a task, he puts his all into it. Overall, Mahito is among Studio Ghibli's best protagonists, even if his difficult and deeply personal grieving process makes him slightly adversarial compared to other, more mellow Miyazaki characters.

1 The Gray Heron

English Voice: Robert Pattinson

Image via Studio Ghibli

Dwelling within a ruined tower built by Natsuko's granduncle, the Gray Heron appears to most folks as a regular bird who keeps to the pond. When Mahito comes to stay, the heron stalks him, claiming that his presence is requested and that he can help Mahito be reunited with his mother. Eventually, Mahito uses one of the heron's feathers to craft a magic arrow that damages his beak, revealing that his true form is that of a short man with features like a tegu.

The Gray Heron is easily The Boy and the Heron's most iconic character, as well as the one who is the hardest to pin down, his motivations remaining elusive and even confusing. The earlier scenes depict him as a mysterious and creepy creature who talks to Mahito in a threatening tone, but when his beak is damaged, he is portrayed as more comedic and bumbling. He claims that all gray herons are liars, yet is also very honest to Mahito when he's in the other world. Then there is Patterson's performance, which is amazing and captures every ounce of the heron's complicated personality.

The Boy and the Heorn is currently playing in theaters in the United States and Canada.

Watch in Theaters

NEXT: The 10 Best Animated Movies of 2023, Ranked