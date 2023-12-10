The Big Picture Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, had a record-setting debut, earning $12.8 million domestically in its first three days.

The film is Miyazaki's first release since 2013 and a comeback for Ghibli. It has already grossed nearly $85 million internationally and is expected to cross the $100 million mark globally soon.

The Boy and the Heron has received excellent reviews, with a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron, directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, topped an otherwise quiet weekend at the domestic box office with a record-setting performance. The film grossed an estimated $12.8 million across its first three days of release, which marks the sixth-biggest domestic debut for an anime film; the top five includes two Pokémon movies, two Dragon Ball Z films, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Which means that this is the top opening for a non-franchise anime film in domestic box office history.

The Boy and the Heron marks Miyazaki’s first release since 2013, and something of a comeback for Ghibli. The film had already grossed nearly $85 million in international territories before its domestic debut, and should pass the $100 million mark globally very soon. Reviews for the film have been excellent; The Boy and the Heron stands at a “fresh” 96% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and has earned an excellent A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

Retaining the number two spot, Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, grossed an estimated $9.4 million in its fourth weekend, taking its running domestic total to $135 million. The dystopian drama remains the lowest-grossing installment of the blockbuster YA franchise, which has generated over $3 billion worldwide since its inception in 2012. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes would hope to pass the $300 million mark globally by the end of its run, which should be a respectable enough performance, considering its relatively restrained $100 million reported budget.

This Weekend's Top Five Is Unusually Eclectic

Last week’s wild card, Toho’s Godzilla Minus One, made the most of its extended domestic run by claiming the third spot. In a first, two Japanese movies have found spots in the top three of the domestic box office chart, with Godzilla Minus One passing the $25 million mark stateside with an estimated $8 million this weekend. Globally, the film is passing the $50 million mark, and will next target the $76 million worldwide haul delivered by its predecessor, Shin Godzilla, in 2016.

The fourth spot went to yet another animated sleeper hit, Universal’s Trolls Band Together. Now in its fourth weekend, the film grossed an estimated $6.2 million, taking its running domestic total to just under $85 million. As we’ve seen so often in the post-pandemic era, even moderately entertaining animated movies are showing great legs at the box office primarily because of a lack of competition. But in a bit of an anti-climax, last weekend’s number one film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, tanked in its sophomore frame, claiming the fifth spot on the weekend chart. The concert film is looking at an estimated $5.3 million, which marks a hefty 75% decline, and takes the movie to just under $30 million at the domestic box office. Renaissance hasn’t been able to generate the same level of success as the recent Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, which made nearly $180 million domestically. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The Boy and the Heron A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Soma Santoki , Masaki Suda , Takuya Kimura , Aimyon

