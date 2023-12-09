The Big Picture The Boy and the Heron, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, is set to claim the top spot at the domestic box office, grossing over $5.5 million on its opening day.

The movie has received rave reviews, with a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and is praised for its creativity and ambitious storytelling.

Godzilla Minus One is another successful Japanese film, surpassing $20 million domestically and becoming the biggest Japanese live-action movie in North America.

For the first time ever, two Japanese movies are looking to claim spots in the top five of the domestic box office chart. And to make matters more interesting, an Indian Hindi-language movie — Animal — is hovering outside the top five, rounding out an unusually eclectic slate of contenders this weekend. At number one is the legendary director Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, which opened to around $5.5 million on Friday, after grossing $2.3 million in Thursday previews.

The spectacularly reviewed animated film marks Miyazaki’s return to filmmaking after having announced his retirement a decade ago. The Ghibli movie was released in its home country Japan without any marketing in July, and has since grossed nearly $85 million across the world. If the current $10 million to $12 million projections for the domestic opening weekend hold, The Boy and the Heron would be well on its way to passing the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Reviews for the film have been stellar. The Boy and the Heron currently sits at a “fresh” 95% score on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime writing that the movie “is a testament to the overwhelming creativity and ambitious storytelling that makes (Miyazaki) one of the greatest directors ever.” Featuring the voice talents of Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale and Florence Pugh, among others, the English-language version of The Boy and the Heron earned an excellent A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

Hayao Miyazaki's Comeback Film Had an Unconventional Publicity Campaign

Slipping to second place in its fourth weekend, Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, added $2.5 million domestically, taking its running total to approximately $130 million. The movie remains the lowest-grossing installment in the blockbuster Hunger Games franchise, which has made over $3 billion globally since its inception over a decade ago. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has generated over $250 million worldwide, and should hope to conclude its theatrical run with more than $300 million in the bank — a solid result considering its reported budget of $100 million.

Claiming the third position in its second weekend, Toho’s Godzilla Minus One made a little under $2 million on Friday, as it aims to generate around $8 million this weekend. The film is passing the $20 million mark domestically, having already emerged as the biggest Japanese live-action movie of all time in North America. Globally, the movie will shoot past the $50 million mark, as it aims to eclipse the $76 million that Shin Godzilla made in 2016. The film’s successful opening encouraged Toho to expand its theatrical footprint, and to extend its run till at least December 14.

The fourth and fifth spots went to the holdover hit Trolls Band Together, and last week’s Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The animated three-quel is looking at a $6 million haul in its fourth weekend, taking its running domestic total to around $82 million. Renaissance, however, is dropping more drastically than expected, especially when compared to the excellent performance delivered by Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film a month or so ago. Renaissance is eyeing around $5 million this weekend, which should take its domestic total to just under $30 million. The Eras Tour, by comparison, has grossed nearly $180 million domestically. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.

