The time has finally come when the world gets to experience Hayao Miyazaki’s artistic brilliance again after a hiatus of 10 years. Written and directed by Miyazaki himself, his latest creation, The Boy and the Heron is all set to grace the screens in North America this fall after overwhelming responses at TIFF 2023, New York Film Festival 2023, and other international film festivals. In development for over a decade, The Boy and the Heron (previously titled How Do You Live?) has been the most-awaited and highly anticipated film from Studio Ghibli as well as from the celebrated filmmaker. Although the film has references from Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 novel Kimitachi wa Dō Ikiru ka, it is not an adaptation of the book and uses Miyazaki’s personal experiences for the plot and characters, thus making it more like a semi-autobiographical feature. Set in a grand, fantastical setting (quite like the Academy-winning Spirited Away) The Boy and the Heron tells the heartwarming, coming-of-age story of Mahito, a 12-year-old boy. After the sudden death of his mother, Mahito moves to a new town but struggles to settle in. And then, he meets a talking heron who takes him on a magical journey into a world where life and death collide.

On its release in Japan in July 2023, it earned critical acclaim and was a massive box office success, and defined as the most expensive film ever produced in Japan, using Miyazaki’s signature hand-drawn animation. And now, before its theatrical debut in the US, GKIDS, Studio Ghibli's North American distributor, has announced an all-star English voice cast. Some of these cast members have voiced characters in previous Studio Ghibli projects, whom fans might know from the English versions of films like Howl’s Moving Castle and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. While you wait for the film to arrive on the big screen, find out the cast list and who voices who in Miyazaki’s 12th film, The Boy and the Heron.

The Boy and the Heron Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Takuya Kimura, Aimyon Rating PG-13 Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Adventure, Drama Writers Hayao Miyazaki Production Company Studio Ghibli, Toho Company

Luca Padovan as Mahito Maki

Mahito is the hero of the story. After losing his mother to a horrific death, Mahito grapples with grief and finds himself unable to adapt to his new life in a new town with his father and aunt. Then he meets a talking heron who guides him on a life-changing journey into a magical world “where death comes to an end” and “life finds a new beginning.”

Luca Padovan voices the story’s protagonist, Mahito Maki. Working as a child actor since the age of nine, Padovan started his career on Broadway with Disney's Newsies: The Musical in 2013. He is best known for his role in Nickelodeon's hit revival television series, Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island. Padovan has also appeared in films and television shows like Netflix’s You, the CW musical-comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Syfy’s The Magicians, and the Jennifer Lawrence vehicle No Hard Feelings. He has also voiced characters in the animated series The Rocketeers and Super Wings!

Robert Pattinson as The Grey Heron

There wouldn’t be The Boy and the Heron without the heron. And it is this magical talking creature that makes Mahito’s story worth telling. The Grey Heron is the one who encourages Mahito to explore the unknown and is the reason why Mahito lands in a world full of wonders, beyond the real, physical world. Despite his initial aversion to the mysterious bird, Mahito befriends him and takes off on a journey that he never imagined.

Twilight star Robert Pattinson voices the character of The Grey Heron. From Tenet to The Batman, Pattinson has come a long way in establishing himself as an international star and an actor. Besides popular franchises like Twilight and Harry Potter, he has starred in several big-budget and independent films. He is most noted for his work in Cosmopolis, The Lost City of Z, Good Time, The Devil All the Time, and The Lighthouse. Pattinson is next set to star in Bong Joon-Ho’s upcoming sci-fi film, Mickey 17, which also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Gemma Chan as Natsuko

Natsuko is Mahito’s aunt who marries Mahito’s father after his mother’s death. Mahito shares a strained relationship with his aunt.

English actor and Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan voices the character of Natsuko. Though most recognized for her work in Jon M.Chu’s hit rom-com, Chan also has notable performances in films like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Mary Queen of Scots, Don’t Worry Darling and Let Them All Talk, and television series like Doctor Who and Extrapolations. She has also starred in Marvel’s Eternals and Captain Marvel, the latter of which earned her a nomination at the National Film Awards UK. Chan will next appear in the upcoming film, The Actor directed by Duke Johnson.

Christian Bale as Shoichi Maki

Shoichi is Mahito’s father, who seems to be very protective of his son. He owns an air munitions factory and after his wife’s death, he marries her younger sister, Natsuko.

Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Christian Bale voices the character of Shoichi. The Boy and Heron marks Bale’s second Studio Ghilbi project after he voiced the protagonist Howl Pendragon in the English dub of Howl’s Moving Castle in 2004. Following his breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg’s Empire of the Sun in 1988, Bale earned wide recognition for her work in films like American Psycho, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, The Machinist, American Hustle, and Ford v Ferrari. His portrayal of Dicky Eklund in 2010’s The Fighter earned him his first and only Academy Award and a Golden Globe. He also starred in and produced the 2022 films Pale Blue Eyes and Amsterdam.

Karen Fukuhara as Lady Himi

Without revealing all the finer details of the character and spoiling the film, all we can say is that Lady Himi is a significant character in Mahito’s story. She is a young girl with magical powers who helps Mahito on his journey into the enchanting world. Suicide Squad star Karen Fukuhara voices Lady Himi in her latest project after Bullet Train.

Her other notable roles include Kimiko in the Prime Video series The Boys, as well as voice roles in Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Craig of the Creek, and Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

Florence Pugh as Kiriko

Kiriko is a pirate and sailor from the magical realm where Mahito arrives after he follows The Grey Heron. Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated Florence Pugh voices Kiriko. Besides her highly acclaimed performance in the period drama Lady Macbeth, some of her best works include films and shows like Midsommar, Little Women (2019), A Good Person, MCU’s Black Widow and Hawkeye, and most recently, Oppenheimer. She is next set to appear in the upcoming films, Dune: Part Two and We Live in Time.

Mark Hamill as Granduncle

Mark Hamill voices the character of Granduncle, a great architect and a powerful and significant character of the magical realm, whom Mahito gets to meet on his quest. From Luke Skywalker to Arthur Pym, the star of Star Wars is recognized for his illustrious, five-decade-spanning acting career in films, television, and stage. Besides his work in films and series like Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Flash, and Criminals Minds, Hamill is also noted for his voice roles.

He had previously voiced characters in previous Ghibli films – Laputa: Castle in the Sky and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Since 2021, Hamill has been voicing characters in Invincible and The Sandman and will return to voice the character of Skeletor in Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revolution. He will also appear in Mike Flanagan’s next film, The Life of Chuck.

Willem Dafoe as Noble Pelican

Among other fantastical characters in the film, Academy Award-nominated Willem Dafoe voices the character of Noble Pelican. The Boy and the Heron marks the seventh film of 2023 for the Spider-Man star, which includes the psychological thriller Inside, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, and the upcoming Poor Things. He will next be seen in many films including Tim Burton’s star-studded Beetlejuice 2 and Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu.

Dave Bautista as Parakeet King

Dave Bautista voices the Parakeet King who leads a flock of notorious parakeets. Former professional wrestler and Guardians of the Galaxy star, Bautista recently appeared in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Parachute. He will be next seen in Dune: Part Two, My Spy: The Eternal City, and The Killer’s Game.

Other Supporting Cast and Characters

The other parakeets are voiced by Spider-Man actor and The Grand Budapest Hotel star Tony Revolori, Archive 81's Mamoudou Athie, and Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens.