US audiences can catch this enchanting film in theaters on December 8, and with talents like Robert Pattinson and Florence Pugh, it's sure to be a captivating experience. Hayao Miyazaki's highly anticipated next film, The Boy and the Heron, is arriving in the US in December, and Studio Ghibli has finally announced the English language voice cast for the film. As usual with Ghibli productions, the cast is star-studded, including the likes of Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh. The film arrives in US theaters on December 8.