The Big Picture Despite minimal marketing and publicity, The Boy and the Heron, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, has surpassed $150 million at the global box office.

The film had a successful debut weekend, grossing $13 million in the US and topping the charts, shortly after Godzilla Minus One's release.

The Boy and the Heron has received stellar reviews and holds a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, solidifying Miyazaki's reputation as one of the greatest directors ever.

While Godzilla Minus One continues its slow march towards the $100 million milestone at the global box office, the equally acclaimed animated film The Boy and the Heron recently shot past an even bigger worldwide haul. Released back-to-back domestically last month, the two films have generated a combined global gross of nearly $250 million. And after adding a little over $1 million across its sixth weekend domestically, The Boy and the Heron passed the $150 million mark worldwide, taking its total haul to $151 million. Of this total, a strong $41 million has come from domestic theaters, while over $55 million has come from the film’s home country, Japan.

Directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, who essentially came out of retirement with the film, The Boy and the Heron was released to near-negligible publicity. In fact, the movie didn’t even get a trailer prior to its debut in Japan, back in July 2023. The opportunity to watch Miyazaki’s first film in a decade was enough for audiences to turn out in droves. In the U.S., The Boy and the Heron made history by topping the chart in its first weekend, grossing $13 million. This came just one week after Godzilla Minus One had debuted at number three.

The Boy and the Heron glided gracefully across the holidays, registering minimal drops despite losing theaters every week. In fact, the film's per-theater average actually shot up from weekend three to four, despite its domestic theater count dropping from over 1,500 to 940. This could be attributed to its stellar reviews and audience reception. The Boy and the Heron holds a 97% approval rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, while its CinemaScore stands at an excellent A-. Collider’s Ross Bonaime called the film “a testament to the overwhelming creativity and ambitious storytelling that makes (Miyazaki) one of the greatest directors ever.”

Miyazaki Has Routinely Delivered Critically Acclaimed Blockbusters

Close

Miyazaki made his feature directorial debut with The Castle of Cagliostro, in 1979. Over the years, he has directed flat-out masterpieces such as My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away. The latter remains his top-grossing film at the worldwide box office, having earned $395 million. The Boy and the Heron has now passed his previous film, The Wind Rises ($136 million), although it still trails his biggest hits — Princess Mononoke ($194 million), Ponyo ($204 million), Howl’s Moving Castle ($236 million) and Spirited Away.

The Boy and the Heron’s English dub features the voices of Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Christian Bale, Gemma Chan, Mark Hamill, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista and others. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.