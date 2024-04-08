The Big Picture The Boy and the Heron made a strong debut in China, grossing $74 million in five days.

The film has now surpassed $200 million globally, being a massive success for Studio Ghibli.

China has shown a growing preference for local productions over foreign films in recent years.

While Oppenheimer passed its own box office milestone this weekend, another Oscar-winning 2023 title delivered big numbers thanks to a late debut in a key overseas market. This weekend, the legendary Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron was released in China, where it delivered one of the Middle Kingdom's best openings in the post-pandemic era. And in doing so, the animated hit also passed the $200 million milestone at the global box office.

The Boy and the Heron is estimated to have amassed $74 million in its extended five-day debut in China, where it was the number-one film in a record-breaking release window. The animated hit had generated $173 million globally prior to its China release, and its updated worldwide total now stands at $247 million. In its opening frame alone, China contributed more to the film’s global gross than even its home country of Japan, where it made $60 million. The Boy and the Heron was also successful in North America, where it amassed $46 million during the course of its run last year, becoming Studio Ghibli's top release of all time.

The Boy and the Heron’s $74 million haul in China is the country’s third-biggest post-pandemic debut for a foreign title, ahead of Godzilla vs. Kong’s $69 million and behind Fast X’s $77 million and F9’s $136 million openings. It’s also the biggest debut for a non-Chinese animated title in the post-pandemic era, ahead of The First Slam Dunk’s $55 million and Suzume’s $49 million openings. China has become less welcoming of overseas titles in recent years, after developing local infrastructure for over a decade and then pivoting to home-grown productions.

'The Boy and the Heron' Has Succeeded On Word of Mouth Alone

Miyazaki’s first film in over a decade, The Boy and the Heron marked his return from a highly publicized retirement. Studio Ghibli utilized a highly unconventional marketing strategy for the film, which saw no trailer, clips, or interviews prior to its release in Japan. It debuted to massive critical success, earning a “fresh” 97% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Ross Bonaime called the film “a testament to the overwhelming creativity and ambitious storytelling that makes (Miyazaki) one of the greatest directors ever.” The Boy and the Heron went on to win the BAFTA, Golden Globe, and the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The biggest hit of Miyazaki’s legendary career remains Spirited Away, which grossed $395 million globally. The Boy and the Heron is now his second-biggest release, having just overtaken Princess Mononoke ($194 million), Ponyo ($204 million), and Howl’s Moving Castle ($236 million) at the global box office. The film’s English-language version features the voices of Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Christian Bale, Gemma Chan, Mark Hamill, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista and others.

The Boy and the Heron will be available to watch outside the United States on Netflix.

