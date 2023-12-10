The Big Picture Hayao Miyazaki's highly anticipated return to filmmaking with The Boy and the Heron has been a resounding success, earning $12.8 million domestically in its opening weekend.

The film, featuring an all-star cast including Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, and Florence Pugh, has been praised by critics for Miyazaki's creativity and ambitious storytelling, solidifying his status as one of the greatest directors of all time.

With outstanding reviews and a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Boy and the Heron is expected to exceed $100 million at the box office, thanks to its heartwarming story and strong word of mouth.

The return of Hayao Miyazaki has been warmly received by filmgoers, as his first film in a decade, The Boy and the Heron, spread its wings with an opening weekend domestic haul of $12.8 million, bringing its global haul to $86.2 million. The film also earned $2.55 million on 300 IMAX screens worldwide, with $2.4 million of that coming via 291 domestic screens, accounting for around 20% of the domestic opening.

Featuring the voice talents of Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale and Florence Pugh, to name but a few, the highly praised animated film marks the return of filmmaker Miyazaki, who announced his retirement ten years ago. Collider’s Ross Bonaime, in his glowing review of the movie, described it as a testament to Miyazaki's overwhelming creativity and ambitious storytelling, solidifying him as one of the greatest directors of all time.

The Studio Ghibli movie was released in Japan in July of this year, with an unorthodox and highly limited marketing campaign, which did the film absolutely no harm. With this outstanding domestic weekend haul, The Boy and the Heron will now surely have its sights set on crossing that $100 million mark, and the film has been assisted by truly glowing word of mouth. Critics have given the film excellent reviews, and it currently holds a impressive 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while it also received an outstanding A- CinemaScore from audiences on its opening day.

What is 'The Boy and the Heron' About?

The heartwarming tale of The Boy and the Heron follows Mahito, a 12-year-old boy navigating life in a new town following his mother's passing. A magical twist occurs when a talking heron suggests that his mother might still be alive. Driven by this surprising new hope, Mahito explores an ancient tower, transporting himself to another world, where he discovers more about who he is and learns to deal with the emotions of grief. While drawing inspiration from Genzaburo Yoshino's 1937 novel, the film retains Miyazaki's distinctive, timeless and powerful storytelling.

Where Can I See 'The Boy and the Heron'?

The Boy and the Heron is currently playing nationwide in theaters.

