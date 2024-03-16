The Big Picture Hayao Miyazaki's award-winning film, The Boy and the Heron, draws from his childhood memories of war.

The movie unveils Miyazaki's personal anguish through a poignant, semi-autobiographical plot.

The director's narrative choice mirrors his own path of animating his sufferings in a mystical way.

The recently-crowned Best Animated Feature Film at the Academy Awards, The Boy and the Heron, marks legendary director, Hayao Miyazaki's, second Oscar win since his whimsical film, Spirited Away. The film rivaled Marvel's groundbreaking film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and still won with Studio Ghibli's trademark 2D, hand-drawn animation; a well-deserved award to celebrate Miyazaki's explosive comeback to the industry. Back from retirement, the greatest animator in the world has proven that he can continue to dazzle the minds of millions with such a personal story that touches on a sensitive moment we're all bound to face in our lifetime.

Grossing over $167 million worldwide, The Boy and the Heron's critical and commercial success speaks for itsself, and yet it's the hidden message behind the story that gives credit to the power of the film's achievements. The background behind Miyazaki's inspiration for the fantasy epic doesn't stray far from the genius auteur's personal experiences. The Boy and the Heron is more autobiographical than fans would imagine, and this secret fact didn't come to light until after the Oscar-winning animation was released in theaters.

The Boy and the Heron 8 10 A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Soma Santoki , Masaki Suda , Takuya Kimura , Aimyon Runtime 124 minutes Writers Hayao Miyazaki

Miyazaki Gives His Audience a Mystical Way To Cope With Grief in 'The Boy and the Heron'

The promotion for The Boy and the Heron was little next to nothing, except for the reveal of the movie poster before the theatrical release. According to The Conversation, barely anything was known about the plot, cast, or crew involved in the production; spoiling the story was discouraged by Studio Ghibli on social media, and that's part of the reason for the discrepancy relied on painting the mystery around the narrative. The film starts in 1943 Tokyo, and our main character, Mahito Maki (Soma Santoki), runs through the city during a great fire that has set ablaze a nearby hospital. Mahito calls out for his mother, Hisako, but he's being held back by the flames that have already killed her. The citizens surrounding Mahito are drawn to be deformed and twisted, reflecting the 12-year-old's state of looming agony.

Much of Hayao Miyazaki's works are born from the director's war-influenced childhood, as the animator was born in Tokyo City and lived there through the closing stages of World War II. According to his biography, Starting Point: 1979-1996, one of the earliest memories that he recalls is of the bombing of Utsunomiya in 1945. When the director was only three years old, he and his family had to evacuate their home to Kanuma; the destructive bombings and the United States war left a huge impression on his life, a common theme depicted in Studio Ghibli movies like Castle in the Sky, Grave of the Fireflies, and Porco Rosso. After 10 years of retirement, the visionary filmmaker dared to revisit those horrifying days in his most personal work yet, giving birth to The Boy and the Heron.

After fans watch the coming-of-age epic, it's evident that Hayao Miyazaki's past is the emotional heartbeat of the entire movie. However, while it was written and directed by Studio Ghibli's co-founder, the film first borrowed its template from Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 novel, How Do You Live? The novel takes place four years before Japan joined WWII, following the tale of 15-year-old, Junichi Honda, who tries to find the meaning of life through those closest to him, along with the help of his uncle. Yoshino's story makes a special appearance in the animation when Mahito's character is left with that same book from his deceased mother, though this isn't the film's only connection with the novel that Miyazaki cherishes. The Boy and the Heron shares the same historical setting: a boy's spiritual growth journey and the absence of his mother. But unlike the film, Miyazaki's mother, Yoshiko, had a distinct presence in his life that neither Mahito nor Junichi got to experience as long as he did.

'The Boy and the Heron' is Based on Hayao Miyazaki's Memory of His Mother

Close

"Miyazaki cannot help but insert himself," writes Eric Vilas-Boas for Vulture. Mahito is barely a teenager when he loses his mother to the hellfire, and he mostly copes alone as his father is busy with work and is distant from his mother's sister. The Grey Heron (Masaki Suda) eventually leads Mahito to the fantastical castle, triggering him on a whirlwind path to cope with his unexplainable grief, which is where the semi-autobiographical part of the film comes to an end.

Hayao Miyazaki's mother lived with her son until she passed away in 1983. She suffered from spinal tuberculosis and was hospitalized for quite some time. Yet, Miyazaki's mother, whom he describes as an intelligent, confident, and strict woman, stayed actively present in the lives of her four sons and was there to support Miyazaki through the beginnings of his booming animation career, as stated in The Indian Express. His mother's spirit is reflected in numerous characters throughout the Studio Ghibli universe, especially in the sickly mother, Yasuko Kusakabe, featured in My Neighbor Totoro, the generous Sophie in Howl's Moving Castle, and the stern but loving Toki in Ponyo.

'The Boy and the Heron's Expert Use of Symbolism

Image via Studio Ghibli

As audiences immerse themselves deeper in The Boy and the Heron, the symbolism between Mahito and Miyazaki's bravery is uncanny. When the Grey Heron teases the protagonist with a chance to save his mother, he jumps at the opportunity. Through that, he learns about the very thin line between life and death as he encounters unearthly creatures and faces existential choices that test his perception of what is true. “I know it’s a lie, but I have to see,” Mahito says. In the end, the boy is given the option to become the ruler of the alternate dreamworld or to return to his home in Japan. Mahito chooses the real world, and in doing so, accepts all the anguish, grief, and ugliness that humans are burdened to bear.

Per Variety, Mahito's ultimate choice mirrors Miyazaki's decades-long career path of concisely choosing to animate his own sufferings into his stories. “The animator must fabricate a lie that seems so real viewers will think the world depicted might possibly exist,” he writes in Starting Point. Life after death is not an easy topic to illustrate or talk about when it comes to losing the ones we love most. Mystifying and breathtaking, The Boy and the Heron stands as a rare experience to witness Hayao Miyazaki in such a vulnerable state, and defogging the connections to his personal life is something even his son, Goro, has done to help him understand his father. As a result of his work, Miyazaki has given millions of people a way to reckon with their toughest heartaches through a gorgeous reflection of humanity.

The Boy and the Heron is returning to theaters in the U.S. on March 22.

Get Tickets