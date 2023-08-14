The Big Picture Hayao Miyazaki's latest film, The Boy and the Heron, is finally coming to domestic theaters, promising another visually stunning masterpiece from Studio Ghibli.

After debuting earlier this Summer in Japan, Hayao Miyazaki's latest film, The Boy and the Heron, is finally coming to the big screen in domestic theaters. As anticipation for the acclaimed director’s final animated outing, the official Fandango Twitter page has revealed the first images from the film, which promise to be another visually stunning masterpiece from Studio Ghibli.

The images showcase the film’s characters in the middle of sweeping landscapes alongside a tease of fantastical elements that are typically featured in Studio Ghibli projects. Featuring the traditional art style that fans have come to love from Studio Ghibli, The Boy and the Heron is certainly shaping up to be another visually compelling animated film. Whether the film will similarly resonate with an international audience remains to be seen, but given the acclaim it has received in Japan so far, fans are likely in for another timeless masterpiece from the studio.

The Boy and the Heron, titled How Do You Live? in Japan, is notable for debuting in Japanese theaters earlier this year with no trailer or any additional marketing material except an official poster. With that in mind, the first official images of the film may come as a surprise to some who may have expected the film's American marketing campaign to reflect the one in Japan similarly. However, because of the secretive nature of the project, further details on the film’s plot remain under wraps, likely to continue that way until the movie makes its way to the big screen.

Hayao Miyazaki Returns to Animation After a 10-Year Hiatus

Whether it's the highly-detailed world of Spirited Away or the emotional storytelling of My Neighbor Totoro, Miyazaki’s impact on animation can not be understated. The acclaimed filmmaker previously announced his retirement following the release of his 2013 feature The Wind Rises, which achieved critical acclaim upon release. However, it appears he still had one final swan song up his sleeve, as The Boy and the Heron will serve as his last full-length feature film. GKIDS will distribute the film in North American theaters, with no official release date set yet. While fans may still have to wait a bit before an official release window is announced, the film is confirmed to make its North American debut at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7 and will serve as the festival’s opening film.

The Boy and the Heron debuts in American theaters sometime later this year. Check out the official images from the upcoming anime film below.