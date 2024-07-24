The Big Picture The Boy and the Heron is an Oscar-winning animated film with a stellar voice cast and a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Director Hayao Miyazaki's semi-autobiographical fantasy will begin streaming on Max starting September 6, 2023.

Max offers a wide range of content, including popular movies like Godzilla x Kong and TV shows like House of the Dragon.

One of the most acclaimed films of 2023 has officially found its streaming home now more than seven months after being released. Max officially announced that The Boy and the Heron will begin streaming on the platform on September 6 after the movie premiered exclusively in theaters on December 6, 2023. The Boy and the Heron was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film, and even took home the gold amid a stacked category where many felt Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was the front-runner. The film currently sits at a nearly perfect 97% score from critics and an 88% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and grossed nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office.

The Boy and the Heron comes from the mind of acclaimed filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, and features a stellar ensemble dub cast. Just to name a few of the actors credited with voice work on the film, Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson, Mark Hamill, Florence Pugh, Dan Stevens, Tony Revolori, and more all lent their voice to Miyazaki to help translate this project into English. You don't secure a cast like that without putting together a masterpiece, which is exactly what the Academy deemed The Boy and the Heron. The film has been available for purchase on Prime Video for several months, but now the cast of one Max subscription will be enough to bring The Boys and the Heron to your TV.

What Else Is Streaming on Max?

With a vast collection of HBO originals and also many properties that Warner Bros. has acquired the rights to, there is no shortage of content to stream on Max. Topping the charts in the movie department is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the titan-smashing adventure which grossed more than $550 million at the worldwide box office. Also rounding out the top 10 for films is Love Lies Bleeding, the A24 flick starring Katy O'Brian and Kristen Stewart. To no one's surprise, the Targaryen-focused Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon is the number one show streaming on Max, with the animated series My Adventures with Superman landing at the number nine spot despite finishing its second season last week.

The Boys and the Heron will stream on Max starting September 6. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and rent The Boy and the Heron on Prime Video in the meantime.

The Boy and the Heron 8 10 A young boy named Mahito, yearning for his mother, ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki. Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Soma Santoki , Masaki Suda , Takuya Kimura , Aimyon Runtime 124 minutes Writers Hayao Miyazaki Production Company Studio Ghibli, Toho Company

