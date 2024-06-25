It's one thing to produce a widely acclaimed animated movie, and it's another thing to produce a widely acclaimed animated movie that rivals the very best of the iconic Hayao Miyazaki. Well, that's what the man himself did in 2023, with his emotionally gripping fantasy drama The Boy and the Heron proving to be some of his best work to date. The winner of the 2024 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, the movie was Miyazaki's first new project in a decade, proving good things truly come to those who wait.

Another Studio Ghibli production, the feature has been hailed as a masterpiece, and compared favorably against the very best in the production company's back catalog. This is, of course, no mean feat, seeing as Studio Ghibli is behind some of the most beloved animated tales of all time, from Spirited Away to Howl's Moving Castle. Following his mother's death, the film follows a young boy who moves to the countryside, soon to be taken into the world of fantasy, in a place that exists balanced between life and death, all thanks to a talking Grey Heron. Despite the movie's box office success, becoming the biggest opening in Studio Ghibli's history, grossing $13.2 million in its opening weekend, there are still many who have yet to indulge in its magic. So, with that in mind, here's a look at how you can watch and stream The Boy and the Heron.

The Boy and the Heron 8 10 A young boy named Mahito, yearning for his mother, ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Soma Santoki , Masaki Suda , Takuya Kimura , Aimyon Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Hayao Miyazaki Production Company Studio Ghibli, Toho Company Expand

When Will 'The Boy and the Heron' Be on VOD?

Officially, The Boy and the Heron will become available on many major platforms on June 25, 2024. This is not the only major release set to be made available on this date, with the recent Cannes-debuting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga also headed to VOD on June 25, making for an intriguing double-bill.

How Much Is 'The Boy and the Heron' to Buy?

The Boy and the Heron will be available to rent and buy on the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Vudu. The film can be purchased in HD for $19.99 or you can purchase the film in SD for $14.99. You can check out each available platform via the links below:

What Streaming Service Will 'The Boy and the Heron' Be On?

For viewers inside the US, Miyazaki's latest masterpiece will be available on Max sometime soon, as confirmed by GKids. This follows a multiyear agreement between Studio Ghibli and Warner Bros. Discovery for the streamer to hold exclusive film rights for Studio Ghibli productions.

Currently, all but one of the production company's previous works are on the platform, with the missing piece of the puzzle sadly one of Ghibli's best - the 1988 animated paragon, Grave of the Fireflies. The movie's absence is due to its publishing rights not being owned by the studio's usual publishing partner, Tokuma Shoten. Nevertheless, the catalog of Ghibli productions on Max is nothing short of mouth-watering, with those without a subscription, who need one to watch The Boy and the Heron, able to use this handy table below to figure out what plan suits them.

Plan Perks Price Max (with ads) Full HD

No downloads

Up to 2 devices $9.99 per month/$99.99 per year Max (ad-free) Full HD

Download up to 30 titles

Up to 2 devices $16.99 per month/$169.99 per year Max Ultimate (ad-free) 4K Ultra HD

Download up to 100 titles

Up to 4 devices $20.99 per month/$209.99 per year

Can You Watch 'The Boy and the Heron' Without Max?

As far as streaming goes, for US viewers, Max is unfortunately the only streaming platform you will be able to watch The Boy and the Heron without purchasing it individually. However, excitingly, the movie got a recent groundbreaking update that made Studio Ghibli lovers squeal in delight. Officially, it was confirmed that The Boy and the Heron would become the first ever Studio Ghibli movie to receive a 4K UHD release. As of July 9, fans can purchase the movie in physical form, in 4K UHD + Blu-ray, Blu-ray + DVD, and in a Limited Edition Steelbook that includes the 4K + Blu-ray combo. The film is currently available for pre-order from GKIDS and Shout Factory.

Outside the US, it has also been announced that The Boy and the Heron will be making its way onto Netflix, joining many other Studio Ghibli projects on the platform. The release date for this has not yet been announced, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when any confirmations are made.

Watch 'The Boy and the Heron' Trailer

The official English trailer for The Boy and Heron, available to watch above, beautifully captures the sheer joy and magic Miyazaki's movie brings. Translating from his soul onto the screen via typically gorgeous 2D animation, the trailer showcases the very best of Studio Ghibli's iconic blend of emotionally poignant drama and fantasy, with the wonder evoked by this trailer just a slither of the endless beauty the full movie holds. In his official review of the film, Collider's Ross Bonaime said: