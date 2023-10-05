The Big Picture Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron is set to brighten up fans' Christmas with its UK release. It has been dubbed as his best work and is eagerly awaited by anime fans.

The film is a semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, set in 1943 during the Pacific War. It explores themes of life, death, and parallels with Miyazaki's own experiences, making it an intimate watch.

The movie features hand-drawn animation by Miyazaki himself, a musical score from Joe Hisaishi, and a talented voice cast. With its beautiful animation and existential themes, it is shaping up to be a compelling and fantastical feature.

Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron is set to brighten up fans’ Christmas as it sets its UK release date, Empire Magazine reports. The highly anticipated feature first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews and is being dubbed as his best. For the ones well-versed in the anime world are quite eager for Miyazaki’s return after a decade. The feature has been shrouded in mystery for a long time but as the release date nears we are getting more glimpses into the masterpiece, the veteran has brought forth this time around.

Set in 1943 in the backdrop of the Pacific War, The Boy and the Heron will follow Mahito, a young boy yearning for his mother, and ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead when he meets a mysterious heron, who can talk. The feature is being dubbed as a “semi-autobiographical fantasy about life” and deals with the themes of life, death, and finding parallels in Miyazaki’s life and experiences, making it an intimate watch for his fans. Overall, the feature sounds like another masterpiece that’ll tug to fans' hearts while engrossing them in a tale of love, loss, and discovery.

What to Expect From ‘The Boy And The Heron?’

Image via Toho

The movie had been in the making for over a decade and features hand-drawn animation from Miyazaki himself. It features a musical score from Joe Hisaishi with Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki producing. By the looks of the previously released trailer and images, the anime feature is fresh, beautifully animated, and will make a compelling watch. The feature is being touted as a big fantastical feature and has a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. It garnered much intrigue before its Japanese release earlier this year, for choosing to stray away from the traditional promotional route. With its existential themes, beautiful animation, and Miyazaki’s impeccable storytelling, this is one anime to watch out for.

Along with impeccable talents behind the camera, the voice cast includes Soma Santoki as Mahito Maki, Masaki Suda as The Grey Heron, Aimyon as Himi, Yoshino Kimura as Natsuko, Shōhei Hino as the Great-Uncle and Ko Shibasaki as Kiriko. Further rounding off the cast are Takuya Kimura as Shoichi Maki, Jun Kunimura as The Parakeet King, Kaoru Kobayashi as Dying Pelican, and Karen Takizawa as Waru Waru along with Keiko Takeshita, Jun Fubuki, Sawako Agawa, and Shinobu Otake.

The Boy and the Heron premieres in cinemas on December 26.