Principal photography has started on the upcoming World War II drama The Boy in the Woods, according to a Deadline exclusive report. The film is being shot in North Bay, Canada. The new film stars Jett Klyne and Richard Armitage. No release date has yet been set for the film.

The film is an adaptation of Maxwell Smart's 2022 novel The Boy in the Woods: A True Story of Survival During the Second World War. The film will follow Max, a Jewish boy who has to hide in the forests of Eastern Europe during the Second World War. Max escapes death after his mother tells him to run from the Nazis who are about to take them into custody. In his hiding, Max befriends a farmer named Jasko and his family, who take him in. However, when Jasko faces pressure from the police, Jasko must turn Max away from his home.

Klyne, who previously starred in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is set to star as Max. Armitage, known for his roles in The Hobbit franchise, stars as Jasko. The film also stars Masa Lizdek, who previously starred in The Waiting Room, as Kasia, Jasko’s wife. David Kohlsmith of Shazam and Christopher Heyerdahl of Peacemaker play Yanek and Chief Bagan, respectively.

Image via New Line Cinema

RELATED:

'SNL': Tom Hanks Returns as David S. Pumpkins to Scare You Stupid

Rebecca Snow wrote the film and will serve as a director on the project. Snow previously worked on Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust. The film is being made for Lumanity and JoBro Production. Of the project, Snow said, “[m]aking this film has been an immense honor and a great responsibility.” Snow continued, saying,"[w]atching Jett Klyne and Richard Armitage bring these characters and this history to life is thrilling. The world needs to hear these stories now more than ever, and I am so thankful to be a part of telling this one.”

The film is being produced by Robert Budreau and Jonathan Bronfman. Andrew Bronfman is co-producing. Tina Smart and Maxwell Smart are executive producers of the film. Patrick Patterson and Joel Reilly are also executive producing for Undisputed Pictures. Myriad’s Kirk D’Amico and Photon’s Mark Slone also serve as executive producers on the project. Photon Films is set to release the film in Canada.

No release date for the film has yet been set as The Boy in the Woods filming just began, but stay tuned to Collider for updates on the project.