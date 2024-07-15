The Big Picture Jennifer Lopez's film, "The Boy Next Door," with a dismal 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, starts streaming on Netflix tomorrow.

Despite some "rotten" stinkers, Lopez has had major successes in her career, such as "Hustlers" and "Out of Sight."

Netflix offers a diverse library of content, including popular movies like "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" and TV hits like "Vikings: Valhalla."

As the biggest streaming service in the world, Netflix is always adding and removing content, some with high review scores and others that failed to wow critics or audiences. Starting tomorrow, those with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch one of the latter, a Jennifer Lopez film that certainly didn't resonate with most who watched it. Netflix officially announced that The Boy Next Door, the 2015 thriller which sees Lopez fall in love with her younger neighbor Noah (Ryan Guzman) before things take a sinister turn, will begin streaming on the platform tomorrow, July 16. The film sits at a dismal rating of 16% from critics and 34% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, which has been something of a trend for Lopez, who has some "rotten" stinkers in her filmography.

Jennifer Lopez Movie Titles Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score Gigi 6% Feel The Noise 11% The Boy Next Door 12% The Wedding Planner 17% The Back-up Plan 17% Monster-In-Law 18% Ice Age: Collision Course 18% Atlas 19%

Lopez has had an incredibly successful career, but it seems she has unfortunately had some trouble when it came to picking the right scripts. Outside the eight projects listed above, there are 18 more projects that she's been in (dating back to 1995) that have a "rotten" score on the aggregate site. However, there have been some hits, such as Out of Sight and Antz, each of which are over 90% on the site, and more recently, Hustlers and The Greatest Story Never Told, both of which hold "certified fresh" ratings. Lopez is approaching her 20-year anniversary of when she first began acting, and at age 54 she's showing no signs of slowing down.

What Else Is Streaming on Netflix That’s Hot Right Now?

Close

Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world by the numbers, with over 250 million subscribers, and you don't climb that mountain without having a vastly diverse library of content for your audience. Some of the most popular movies streaming on Netflix at the moment are the legacy sequel Beverly Hills Copy: Axel F and Minions: The Rise of Gru. In the television department, the third season of Vikings: Valhalla has been a huge hit for Netflix thus far, as well as Supacell, the superhero series developed and directed by Rapman.

The Boy Next Door begins streaming on Netflix tomorrow on July 16. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and all your streaming needs.

WATCH ON NETFLIX