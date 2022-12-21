Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Apple TV+ The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse, an upcoming animated short film inspired by Charlie Mackesy’s acclaimed book. The film counts on the voice talents of Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne, and Tom Hollander.

The clip introduces us to The Boy, voiced by newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll, as he walks on some snowy field looking for his home. It’s easy to tell The Boy has a kind heart as he’s keeping the Mole (voiced by Hollander) inside his coat to protect the poor animal from the cold. The Boy then finds a clearing where a Fox (voiced by Elba) struggles to escape some nasty human trap.

The Fox is enraged by the trap and threatens to kill the Mole if the animal gets anywhere near him. The Mole, however, tells the Fox he’ll die if he remains trapped in the cold. So, the Mole bravely approaches the Fox, helping the animal to break free. Once freed, the Fox limps away instead of attacking the Mole and the Boy. The two friends hug each other, celebrating their courage in the face of danger. Even though the Fox could be dangerous, the two did the right thing by helping the poor animal, and that’s what’s most important.

Image via Apple TV+

The clip also underlines how Apple TV+’s adaptation of The Boy, the Mole, The Fox, and The Horse respects the original book. It’s like Mackesy’s illustrations had come to life before our eyes, from the artist’s recognizable outlines to his minimalistic use of color. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse looks gorgeous, and this one will be on the top of our watchlist this Christmas.

Who’s Involved in The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse?

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse is produced by Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Cara Speller (Love, Death + Robots) of NoneMore Productions and Emmy Award winner J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot Productions. The short is directed by Peter Baynton (The Tiger Who Came To Tea) and Mackesy and is adapted from the original book in collaboration with Jon Croker (Paddington 2). The film is executive produced by Jony Ive and Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). The short film's original score was composed by Isobel Waller-Bridge, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra, and conducted by Geoff Alexander.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on December 25. UK viewers will be able to watch it on BBC One and Player. Check out the exclusive clip below.