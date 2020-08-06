Watch: ‘The Boys’ Cast Ask That You “Wear a Fucking Mask” in Delightful PSA

The cast of the hit Amazon series The Boys have teamed up for a new video, this time an actual PSA. On the heels of the trailers and images and posters we’ve seen previewing the R-rated series’ second season, cast members Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Kapon, Jessie Usher, and Aya Cash have teamed up to ask everyone to please wear a fucking mask.

Indeed, this PSA is delightfully NSFW as it’s full of the colorful language that makes The Boys so fun, but it’s also for a good cause. As the number of Coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to rise, wearing a mask is vitally important to stop the spread, save lives, and as Quaid points out, allow The Boys cast to go back to work.

Amazon has renewed The Boys for a Season 3, but Quaid notes that they can’t start filming the new season unless the pandemic spread is slowed. So please, wear a mask.

Check out the PSA below.