The Boys is once again embedding itself into our conversations with its wacky high jinks and colorful violence – and rightly so! The superhero genre has been around for decades, but when it comes to the small screen, it may be more difficult than ever to leave a lasting impact thanks to the amount of competition.

To make an impression, the material really needs to pull out all the stops to deliver a captivating and memorable experience. Now that Marvel are integrating an episodic formula into their regular scheduling and The Boys are continuing to up the ante, we are completely blown away by the measures taken to catch us hook, line, and sinker.

WandaVision (2021)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) boldly goes where no MCU project has gone before when it brings twisted comic book story House of M to life with WandaVision. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff and Vision through a collection of sitcom-inspired episodes as they adjust to domestic life in the suburbs of Westview.

An unusual couple indeed is the immediate vibe we receive from those introductory moments. Nothing is as it seems in Westview, that much is certain. The limited series is incredibly powerful, poignant, intelligent, and arguably one of Marvel’s most unique and creative project to date; the aesthetic of every episode is stunning; thematically, WandaVision is highly engaging and harrowing to watch unfold; performances are absolutely showstopping. Plus, who isn't still singing Agatha All Along?

Daredevil (2015 – 2018)

Prior to the days of Disney Plus, Netflix were given the opportunity to branch into the world of Marvel. The streaming service’s first collaboration stars Charlie Cox as the eponymous lawyer by day, vigilante by night Matt Murdock – perhaps better known as Daredevil. At the time of its release back in 2015, Marvel had yet to delve into the grittier, more often than not brutal adaptations of beloved comic characters on the big screen.

While Daredevil‘s status in the MCU is up for debate even today, there’s no question about its high production quality and ability to rival its bigger budget counterparts. There is plenty action to be enjoyed; Daredevil never shies away from exploring darker themes, and holds strong throughout its three-year run. Though fans were only given three seasons initially, Cox’s place within Marvel has officially been reinstated with No Way Home and an upcoming series heading to Disney Plus.

The Punisher (2017 – 2019)

Initially introduced in Daredevil's second season, Jon Bernthal's ruthless vigilante Frank Castle returns to enforce justice and wreak mayhem upon New York City’s criminal underworld. The Punisher isn’t exactly known for his nurturing, empathetic personality, and Netflix certainly go above and beyond at delivering an enthusiastic approach to bringing the character to life.

The Punisher is completely jam-packed with tense action sequences, building on an adrenaline filled momentum that rarely lets us stop for a breather. Bernthal embodies The Punisher; he is made for the role, which makes it extra devastating after the show meets the ax following its second season.

Peacemaker (2021)

John Cena and James Gunn partner up once again to pursue a follow-up and spin-off series about Cena’s killer Christopher Smith/Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad. Peacemaker is everything you would expect from a Gunn superhero project; it’s funny, raunchy, bizarre, and charters across goofy territory with an ease than can only come to Gunn.

The best way to describe the series would be to call it an extremely joyful adventure – which is probably an understatement. Cena is terrific as we get to see him expand his pre-established role; the star embraces the vigilante, and like any great Gunn production, the soundtrack complements the action nicely.

The Boys (2019 – Present)

If black comedy, stomach-churning gore, and foul-mouthed antiheroes have ever been your cup of tea, Prime Video’s The Boys is practically the only place you need to be for the foreseeable future. As with many superhero adaptations, The Boys is based on the comic series of the same name, and pushes twice as many boundaries as we’ve seen on paper and screen before.

The series is nothing short of shocking. We are in a constant state of awe with each episode; it’s hard to keep up with exactly how many times the show has left us speechless because of the sheer ridiculousness of what is appearing on-screen. The cast is fantastic in their respective roles, elevating the material to an all new height, but it’s Anthony Starr’s chilling performance as the sadistic Homelander who never fails to steal the show.

Invincible (2021 – Present)

This animated series follows the life of the teenage Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), son of almighty superhero Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), as he discovers he too has powers and must learn to control them through the help of his father. Invincible fulfills a similar quota The Boys, only in the form of animation and almost twice as gory.

With only one season beneath its belt currently, Invincible has set a precedent for what’s to come; fans are sure to find plenty enjoyment from the moment they hit play. The series is always leaving you ready for more with an effective mystery that weaves between episodes. Invincible stands out in a sea of superhero dramas because of its unique concept; also based around the comic series, the adaptation does well to bring justice to the source material.

Heroes (2006 – 2010)

Heroes is a controversial topic of conversation when it comes to discussing great superhero shows; running over the course of four years, the quality of the series oversees a speedy decline between the first and second season, and it only continues its descent from there on out. Heroes is the kind of show that has a near perfect debut but is primarily remembered for its flaws, but we can’t deny how riveting the first season actually is.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Milo Ventimiglia and Santiago Cabrera, the series follows the intertwining lives of enhanced humans as they work together to prevent global catastrophes. Heroes is an imaginative spin on the superhero genre; amidst their desperation to save the world, the heroes are tasked with bringing down a vindictive serial killer. The first season is incredibly dark and violent, sinking its hooks in by throwing the unexpected in our faces at every corner.

Misfits (2009 - 2013)

When a group of teenage delinquents on community service are struck by lightning, they soon discover that they have been gifted with unique abilities. Misfits is a gem when it comes to quality superhero drama from across the pond. Much like The Boys, we see how certain individuals, who are frankly beyond their depth, respond to their newfound responsibilities except they’re all youths on the cusp of entering the world of adulthood.

Misfits might fly under the radar at times, but it’s a strong addition to the genre that has its fair share of good humor and gritty action. All the characters are endearing and witty and present themselves with such charm that you can’t help but adore them. The series itself plays into a rare form of realism that sometimes lacks in the superhero niche, and despite its central premise, can actually be very relatable to viewers.

