It’s not hard to see why both audiences and critics have a deep fascination and borderline obsession with Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys. Based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, every episode simply outdoes the one before when it comes to blood, guts, and questionable morals. The original series has been such a hit that it spawned an animated anthology production titled The Boys Presents: Diabolical and is preparing to call class into session on the live-action spin-off Gen V. In an interview with EW, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, shared his thoughts on why the satirical superhero series-turned-franchise has been such a megahit.

“I think part of the thing that audiences love is that they’re taking the piss out of all of the exhaustive superhero explorations that we’ve seen and turning it on its head,” Sanders says. And, he couldn’t be more correct. In a world oversaturated with do-good heroes dominated by long-running, fan-favorite comic IP, it is refreshing to see what it would be like if those same powers ended up in the wrong hands. The answer: truly terrifying.

Adding to the success of this flipped narrative, Sanders said, “I actually think they’ve done it so well that they have earned the right to expand and explore. So, the same irreverence that The Boys has is in Gen V. And at the same time that we are definitely growing the universe, we’re also unafraid to make fun of ourselves in doing it.” While the two major comic book competitors, Marvel and DC, have done their fair share of working in comedy with their storylines, the level of absurdity in The Boys is in a completely different universe.

Image via Prime Video

The Heroes We Deserve

Imagine Captain America getting absolutely tanked, smoking copious amounts of weed, and indulging in his love of the older ladies like Jensen Ackles’s Soldier Boy, or Superman using his heat vision for slicing and dicing innocent people in half all while drinking milk and having an onslaught of mommy issues allá Antony Starr’s Homelander. And then, of course, there’s Chace Crawford’s The Deep, who, much like Aquaman, can communicate with sea creatures. But, unlike the DC hero (depending on who you ask), The Deep takes his love for oceanic life a bit too far at times, turning to the more romantic.

With Gen V weeks away from its Season 1 premiere on September 29, and The Boys Season 4 coming to audiences somewhere down the line, we can’t wait to see the next shock-filled moments that await us. Check out the trailer for Gen V below.