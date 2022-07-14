A lot has happened during the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys and judging by all the behind-the-scenes content, it’s our guess that the actors are still icing and letting their bodies rest from the high-flying stunts they’ve needed to perform. While her character, Kimiko, barely says a word (although her singing voice has proven to be beautiful!) Karen Fukuhara has definitely taken quite a beating this past season. A clip released to the show’s Twitter account reveals how one of those butt kickings Kimiko received courtesy of new-to-the-series character, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) went down.

Captioned, “Not to worry, no Kimikos were harmed in the making of this scene,” the snippet shows Soldier Boy and Kimiko facing off in the center of the Vought News Network studio. Looking as serious as ever, the actors stare into each other’s eyes as Ackles’ Soldier Boy holds Fukuhara’s Kimiko by the throat preparing to inflict some seriously painful damage. When the director shouts “Go!” Ackles tosses Fukuhara across the room, slamming her through a glass table and onto the floor. Hooked up to a wire, Fukuhara performs the scene with ease and holds her position until “cut” is called. A multitude of voices can then be heard asking the actress if she’s okay, further driving home our love for the cast and crew of the fan favorite series.

While there have been several new characters revealed this season, most of them have met untimely and gruesome deaths while Soldier Boy keeps on tickin’ (kind of). The arrival of Ackles was something that fans were anxiously awaiting as he’s known for his work with The Boys creator, Eric Kripke, on the juggernaut production that was Supernatural. Taking on quite a different role in Kripke’s new series, it’s been fun to see Ackles play the pretentious, tough, and downright misogynistic Supe.

Image via Amazon Studios

RELATED: 'The Boys' Season 3: Jessie T. Usher on A-Train's Identity Crisis and Which Characters He Wants More Scenes With

While the third season introduced us to some unforgettable moments including the revelation of Homelander’s (Antony Starr) dad, a 24-hour hit of Compound V, the highly anticipated episode “Herogasm,” and the shocking fate of Timothy the octopus, it still left loads of plotlines open with plenty of holes for Season 4 to fill in. No matter what the next season brings, one thing we can for sure count on is more well choreographed and performed stunts as the battle between the Boys and the Supes rages on. Check out the behind-the-scenes clip below: