Editors Note: Spoilers for ‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episode 6 ahead.

Fly high with The Boys’ Jensen Ackles and Antony Starr in a new behind-the-scenes tweet shared to the series’ Twitter account. It’s been almost one week since the epic, disturbing, and sensual events of the show’s highly anticipated “Herogasm” episode and the folks behind the series’ socials have been very keen on keeping fans in the know as to how various scenes went down. Today, they released footage of the not so friendly meeting between Starr’s Homelander and Ackles’ Soldier Boy, giving us an inside look into, as they put it, “how the (love) sausage gets made.”

The clip shows Ackles and Starr in the decimated “Herogasm” house, suspended in the air by a pulley system. The action starts with Starr in a horizontal flying position, pulling Ackles off the ground and crashing him into the green screen clad wall behind him. Unlike the personality of his super villain character, when the cameras cut, nice-guy Starr gives Ackles a chest pat to say job well done and checks in with the safety of his co-star. It’s a very sweet moment between the two castmates that warms our hearts and makes us love the team behind the incredible Prime Video series even more. Those who tuned in to see the latest episode will recognize the stunt from the confrontational meeting between Soldier Boy and Homelander in which the latter talks about how much he looked up to the hero as a child. For those a bit confused, Soldier Boy was born in 1919 making him the best looking 103-year-old out there. When Soldier Boy ridicules Homelander, the cape clad villain’s already short temper is cut even shorter, and he launches an attack against the new-to-the-series Supe, flying towards him at the speed of light.

Along with Ackles’ Soldier Boy, Season 3 of the Eric Kripke created series has introduced us to a slew of new characters including Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), Blue Hawk (Nick Weschler), Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flannery), and The Legend (Paul Reiser). The new additions join a returning cast that includes the likes of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capon, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Star, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jesse Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, and Aya Cash.

Image via Prime Video

With so much action already unfolding, there’s bound to be a lot more where that came from over the rest of the show’s third season - just *hopefully* nothing as traumatizing as the shocking events of “Herogasm.” You can check out the behind-the-scenes clip below to get an idea of what went into making that high tension moment between Homelander and Soldier Boy.