Music can make or break a scene. In the case of Amazon Prime's superhero satire, The Boys, it makes the scene almost every time. Even a character's ringtone can add some unexpected humor—for example, M.M.'s ringtone for Butcher is Richard Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries." Series creator Eric Kripke clearly knows how to mix fun with character development, tone, and pacing, elevating them with a needle dropped on the right record at the right time.

The genres can vary from punk-rock to disco to numerous shades of Billy Joel, but every song is compelling in its own way. The Boys isn't afraid to experiment with music: it fades into songs, fades out of them, cuts them short to resume them a minute later, repeats them throughout the episode, and comes up with a unique cover after playing the original. These choices are intentional and make The Boys a show that's worth watching just for its soundtrack. These are the best needle drops from the first three seasons of The Boys, and it's not difficult to see why.

10 'Only the Good Die Young' by Billy Joel

Season 2, Episode 8

The acoustic guitar-driven "Only the Good Die Young" shows up twice in season 2's finale. Even though there can never be too much Billy Joel, it becomes clear during a drive that Hughie plays him so often that Annie is a little concerned. She asks him why, at his age, he loves this beloved songwriter from the 70s (and 80s) so much. This leads to a touching conversation in which each of them commits to protecting the other, even in the face of great danger. The scene is even more powerful thanks to impressive work from the charming Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty.

There is also the potential foreshadowing in the title, making the audience wonder if one of these two 20-somethings is going to survive the season. Then, the second time the song shows up, Hughie just asked Victoria Neuman for a job. The cheery acoustic guitar aligns with Hughie's good spirits, having found an actual day job, but the audience knows that his new boss is not to be trusted—putting an ironic and foreboding twist on the soundtrack that doesn't make the audience want to clap along to the beat for once.

9 'Wannabe' by The Spice Girls

Season 1, Episode 4

The fourth episode of The Boys contains Butcher (of all people) giving a motivational speech about The Spice Girls, a group he knows a lot about because his wife used to listen to them all the time. It's an unexpected but not unwelcome setup, as it's followed by "Wannabe" playing over a scene in which The Deep tries to drive a dolphin out of Oceanland, a rescue mission that feels doomed from the beginning.

What better time to flirt than during an illegal escape? Even The Deep, a notoriously icky character, thinks it's a bad time, but that dolphin really (really) wants to take their relationship to the next level. Unfortunately, when the authorities block the road ahead, The Deep decides to bash through their vehicles. Without a seat belt, the dolphin flies through the windshield—but not before a slow-motion close-up displays the porpoise locking eyes with The Deep as it sails past him. The music slows down, too, which is a nice touch.

8 'Dream a Little Dream of Me' by Karen Fukuhara

Season 3, Episode 1

In the season 3 premiere, Kimiko and Frenchie go to a party, but they're here for business. This is the first time in the episode when "Dream a Little Dream of Me" shows up, as Kimiko enters a room in which someone is playing the song on a piano. Kimiko imagines herself singing it, even though she never even speaks, which is a treat for the audience. Later, Kimiko tries to learn it on the keyboard—an early sign of how much she doesn't want to be used as a weapon anymore.

The song reappears later when M.M. puts his daughter to bed and looks at some old newspaper clippings about supes getting away with homicide. The version by The Mamas and the Papas might be the most famous, but this cover, actually sung by Karen Fukuhara, has a meditative quality that evokes how M.M. is thinking about returning to Butcher. Whether Kimiko wants to leave or M.M. wants to return, everyone has a dream of something better.

7 'Rock You Like a Hurricane' by The Scorpions

Season 3, Episode 3

In The Boys season 3 episode "Barbary Coast," Grace Mallory recalls the day that Soldier Boy (played by Jensen Ackles) was allegedly killed in Nicaragua, setting off an extended flashback that allows viewers to see what the old superhero team Payback was like. Since it was the 80s, there's no better song to set the tone than The Scorpions' classic "Rock You Like a Hurricane." It's used as a party song, playing as Soldier Boy wields a rocket launcher for fun while other shenanigans unfold.

Mallory confronts the reckless team in front of the entire platoon, as Soldier Boy is about to accidentally blow up half the camp, and Swatto almost gives away their position to the enemy by flying above the tree line, which he would later do anyway). The Scorpions' song continues in the background for a long time, too, basically making the entire U.S. military operation sound like a dishonorable showcase of playtime and unchecked power.

6 'Dream On' by Aerosmith

Season 2, Episode 5

At the end of season 2's "We Gotta Go Now," Billy Butcher rejoins the team and vows that he's going to get his wife Rebecca back from Homelander. As Butcher gives his bulldog Terror a new special toy, Aerosmith's "Dream On" enters. The rock ballad's emotional power conveys how Butcher has re-discovered his purpose in life. He's going to save Becca, no matter the cost.

Meanwhile, this 1973 classic plays over a different scene at Vought Tower with a very different vibe. Specifically, Homelander and Stormfront, two of the strongest supes in the Seven, engage in some rough foreplay. The song even stops to give Homelander time to laser his new lover on the chest, as she requested. When Aerosmith returns, it's clear that Homelander's dreams of regaining his popularity and replacing former lover Madelyn Stillwell have both come true.

5 'Uptown Girl' by Billy Joel

Season 3, Episode 1

The Boys' season 3 premiere blasts Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl" at two different points for two very different effects. At first, it's used in an early montage that sums up how good it is to be Hughie, whose morning consists of intercourse, exercise, a smoothie, and an amusing FaceTime with his father before heading off to a fulfilling, non-violent job.

At the end of this episode, Hughie finds out that the congresswoman he's been working for is a bad supe. Spotting her with a suspicious man who tried to visit her earlier, Hughie follows them into an alley and watches her make that guy explode. Cue "Uptown Girl" again, and the result is hilarious, dark, and essentially a negation of the peppy song's earlier use. All is not okay in Hughie's life anymore, and his startled reactions once again prove why he's one of the funniest characters in The Boys.

4 'I Will Survive' by Ivan Gromov

Season 3, Episode 4

Disco and martial arts combine in season 3's episode, "Glorious Five-Year Plan." Kimiko dresses up as a glittery sex worker so she can infiltrate a Russian oligarch's home and violently assassinate him. She doesn't want to, but this job will be in exchange for information that will help the team find a weapon that could kill Homelander. So Kimiko bludgeons the man and his security guards with expensive, variously decorated dildos to the sound of Ivan Gromov's Russian-language cover of Gloria Gaynor's quintessential "I Will Survive."

This is definitely a unique energy and a thrilling one at that. The disco and amusing choice of weaponry make the gore much easier to stomach. She kills the man, along with his guards, in front of all the other women there. It's clear to the viewer that Kimiko feels guilty for traumatizing her audience, leading to a crisis of identity that suggests there is a need for her to not just physically but morally survive these assassination jobs.

3 'Ain't No Sunshine' by Bill Withers

Season 1, Episode 5

At the end of season 1's "Good for the Soul," Kimiko heroically saves Frenchie from Black Noir in a dark alley. Unfortunately for her, Noir severely stabs her while Frenchie makes his escape. After Black Noir takes off after his target, the camera hovers over Kimiko and zooms out as she dies. Cue "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers.

Then the song cuts off. Frenchie reappears from his hiding spot, immediately finding her body. This is a quiet moment, and the silence helps capture just how devastated Frenchie must be right now. After he covers Kimiko's bloody wounds with his jacket, it seems that's the end of the episode. But then she wakes up, wounds completely healed. Cue "Ain't No Sunshine" again, as Kimiko's healing powers confirm her as one of the strongest supes in The Boys. This is an excellent example of this show's ability to alter the effect of a song with emotional, dramatic action.

2 'I Got Rhythm' cover by Karen Fukuhara

Season 3, Episode 5

One of the happiest moments in The Boys is in season 3's "The Last Time to Look on this World of Lies," when a scene transitions into a beautifully choreographed musical number. It all starts with Kimiko and Frenchie in the hospital, watching Judy Garland perform "I Got Rhythm" from the 1943 movie musical Girl Crazy. All of a sudden, Kimiko says, "I got rhythm." Frenchie excitedly calls the doctor, and thus, the dancing commences.

Frenchie and Kimiko lead all the patients, nurses, and everyone else through hospital hallways in an obviously imaginary but nonetheless refreshing musical sequence that almost feels like it's from another show. The Boys is known as one of the goriest and best satires of the past several years, so this is a stark yet welcome tonal change. Clearly, Kimiko's delighted to have lost her powers; without the capacity or obligation to kill, she is finally able to be joyful.

1 'Sympathy for the Devil' by The Rolling Stones

Season 2, Episode 1

There's no better way to start an episode about morally ambiguous and straight-up immoral superheroes than with The Rolling Stones' epic "Sympathy for the Devil." This is literally the first thing heard in season 2—a good sign if there's ever been one. The six-minute powerhouse rocks over both a board meeting about the supes' involvement in American military objectives and the bloody execution of one such objective.

Black Noir has traveled to Syria to eliminate a supe terrorist who can repeatedly explode. While Vought's board members chillingly discuss the truth behind their "best efforts to limit collateral damage," Noir violently kills non-supes on the way to his target and the Stones' guitar solo rips in the background. This combination perfectly captures the various evil forces at play in this masterful opening, but it also adds a much-needed dark sense of humor to the destruction.

The Boys is available on Amazon Prime Video.

