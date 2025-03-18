Somewhere in Texas, Jared Padalecki is eating nothing but lean meats and vegetables and doing non-stop push-ups and sit-ups in preparation for her upcoming appearance in The Boys. After much speculation, fan casting, manifestation, and a solid heaping side of hopes and dreams, it was revealed that Padalecki would be joining the satirical superhero series for its fifth and final season. The casting not only reunites Padalecki with Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, who also developed The Boys from comic to screen, but also his two Supernatural co-stars, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins. But, if you were hoping for Padalecki to spill the beans about how he’ll fit into the sure-to-be bonkers storyline, he’s keeping it tight-lipped — but not by choice.

During a recent chat with Business Insider, the Walker alum said that he hasn’t learned much about his highly-anticipated appearance, admitting, “I don’t know a whole lot about it, which is effing terrifying.” While Padalecki and Collins will both be dropping into the guts and gore-filled universe for the first time, Ackles will be a returning offender, having previously appeared in Season 3 as Soldier Boy. Uncertain of how it will all shake out but pretty sure about when he’ll be called to set, Padalecki added,

“I don’t know what we’re doing. I don’t know if we like, bump into each other. I don’t know much about it. They’re still trying to write and figure out who’s gonna be there. But it’ll be the end of this month.”

Walking Into the Lion’s Den