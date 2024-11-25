Not long after Collider revealed that The Boys Season 5 was set to begin filming soon, the cast has gathered for a new behind-the-scenes photo celebrating the news. On his personal Instagram, Laz Alonso, who plays Mother’s Milk in the hit Prime Video series, posted a picture of himself along with his Boys co-stars ahead of the beginning of Season 5 production, which is confirmed to start this week. The photo sees Antony Starr and Jessie T. Usher sitting beside Alonso, who portrays Homelander and A-Train, respectively, with Jack Quaid and Karl Urban directly across from him, who are known for their roles as Hughie and Butcher in the show. Noticeably absent from the photo is Starlight actress Erin Moriarty, who is expected to have a sizable role in the fifth and final season of The Boys.

The Boys Season 4 was yet another successful endeavor for Prime Video, scoring strong viewership and even earning a high score of 92% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but falling subject to review bombing, leading the general audience score to land at 54% on the aggregate site. It was also announced that The Boys Season 5 would be the final season of the show, concluding the story of Billy Butcher and The Boys vs Homelander and The Seven, which has been rolling for more than five years now on Prime Video and is viewed by many as one of the strongest superhero properties to debut this decade. Creator Eric Kripke also revealed that the title for the first episode of Season 5 will be "15 Inches of Dynamite," but declined to share more details beyond the title.

‘The Boys’ Will Continue Through Multiple Spin-Offs

While Season 5 will be the end of The Boys as we know it, the franchise will continue to roll in the form of Gen V, the spin-off that aired its incredibly successful first season earlier this year and has already wrapped filming on its second season which is expected in 2025. It was also announced that Aya Cash and Jensen Ackles, who portrays Stormfront and Soldier Boy in the show, respectively, will lead a new spin-off prequel series dubbed Vought Rising, which is set in the 1950s, well before the original series.

The Boys Season 4 does not yet have an official release date, but fans remain hopeful the final season will premiere late in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the first four seasons of The Boys on Prime Video.

