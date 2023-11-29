The Big Picture Prime Video's major presence at CCXP in São Paulo includes displays and photo ops for The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Fans can explore Vought Studios in the VCU and take pictures with Homelander and Starlight, while The Rings of Power display features characters like Galadriel and Durin IV.

The Boys is also expanding with a Mexico-based spinoff and Season 4 is expected next year.

Prime Video will have a major presence at this weekend's CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil. Any fans in attendance will be able to swing by Vought International with displays and photo opportunities for The Boys, arguably the streaming service's biggest property. The doors to Vought Studios are thrown wide for fans to explore where the magic happens in the VCU (Vought Cinematic Universe).

Touring Vought Studios will let fans take pictures with posters of their latest productions with Homelander (Antony Starr) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) among their other star heroes. For those who are less interested in what the corporate entity has to offer, it's also possible to step out back and hang with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the boys, with a dingier concrete backdrop featuring a poster for the gang. Meanwhile, a The Rings of Power display spotlights Morfydd Clark's noble Elven warrior Galadriel with some extra focus also placed on Owain Arthur's Dwarven Prince Durin IV.

Bright futures lie ahead for both of the Prime Video originals. For The Rings of Power, all energy is being put toward the release of Season 2. The massive production, thankfully, wasn't too waylaid by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as filming was completed before actors walked out to fight for a better deal. Following the first season, which begins in the Second Age a thousand years before the events of Peter Jackson's trilogy or The Hobbit, Season 2 promises to continue Galadriel's fight against evil arising in Middle-earth with some "interesting villains," according to Clark, that will make their move.

'The Boys' Cinematic Universe Is Still Expanding

It's fitting that Prime Video is offering a peek inside Vought Studios considering the real-life VCU is still growing. News broke on Tuesday of a Mexico-based The Boys spinoff produced by Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal that's now in the works, expanding the series' reach beyond the U.S. Earlier this year, the Godolkin University-based show Gen V also premiered and immediately stacked up as a jacked-up addition to the franchise that's already locked up for a second season.

The main attraction, however, is The Boys Season 4, which is expected to arrive sometime next year after delays due to the Hollywood strikes. Set a month after Gen V's first season finale, the new episodes will likely see a big showdown between Butcher and Homelander, as the leader of The Boys now knows about the supe-killing virus. Much of their fight will also surround Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), whom Homelander introduced to the world as his son, all as Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) rises to power and becomes a mutual concern for both Vought and The Boys.

Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Seasons 1 through 3 of The Boys are available to stream on Prime Video. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Season 2 and Season 4 of the respective series as neither has a release date yet.

