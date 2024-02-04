The Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced a diverse set of films set up in different phases for all superheroes to join together to take down the evil that threatens the universe and Earth. Being one of the most successful running superhero franchises, it introduces a wide and diverse cast of superheroes that are so distinct from one another that it's hard not to love them.

It's no wonder that, due to the success of the MCU, other superhero stories follow, taking some inspiration from the all-famous franchise. Such superhero stories that are garnering fame and recognition are Invincible and The Boys. While The Boys in particular draws very clearly from the DC Universe, pulling inspiration from famous heroes such as Superman and Batman, The Boys also takes inspiration from the MCU in more particular ways.

10 Stormfront

MCU Counterpart: Thor

Stormfront (Aya Cash) is one of the main antagonists in Season 2 of The Boys and a powerful superhero that was once known as Liberty before being rebranded as Stormfront, a member of The Seven. She has a unique elemental ability of lightning.

Although Stormfront is female and, most notably, is a white supremacist, a nazi, and a racist—in addition to being a mindless murderer—her MCU counterpart is that of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth). Thor is a superhero and part of the Avengers in the MCU. The main similarity between the two is their powers; Thor is the God of Thunder, and while lightning is different from Thunder, Stormfront’s lightning powers are a callback to the god of Thunder.

9 Queen Maeve

MCU Counterpart: Valkyrie

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is a retired member of The Seven and has lost her superhero powers. Before her loss, she was renowned for her super strength and melee fighting style, which cannot be the same for supes like Homelander.

There is no clear counterpart to an MCU character, but looking a little more closely, Queen Maeve can be most associated with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) from Thor. Both women have super strength and are independent fighters using melee weapons and prefer close combat. Both are also women who go through important life changes.

8 Starlight

MCU Counterpart: Captain Marvel

Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is one of the protagonists of The Boys and one of the members of The Seven whose power is to project a blinding light onto enemies, while also being able to fly.

When compared to the MCU, Starlight is the most like Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Similarly to Starlight, Captain Marvel can generate and produce blasts of energy toward enemies, a powerful tool for both women when it comes to fighting strong enemies.

7 A-Train

MCU Counterpart: Quicksilver

A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) is another main antagonist in the show, though he’s more of a secondary one. He is the one who introduces Hughie into the corrupt superhero world after he kills Hughie’s girlfriend, Robin, while high on Compound V. He kills her by using his superpower, super speed, and essentially tearing her body apart by the force of his speed and him running through her.

Most notably, A-Train’s obvious MCU counterpart would be Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), one of the fastest—if not, the only—superheroes in Marvel. Furthermore, both characters’ names really play into their superpower, with A-Train being as fast a train, and Quicksilver being quick.

6 The Deep

MCU Counterpart: Namor

Another member of The Seven, The Deep (Chace Crawford) is a superhero whose powers include talking to aquatic animals and being able to breathe underwater. Although, compared to his colleagues and comrades, his power is unusually simple and of lesser value, unfortunately not being comparable in strength.

Because The Deep’s abilities are unique, he is most similar to Namor (Tenoch Huerta) from Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. Namor, similarly to The Deep, is an antagonist in his series, and like The Deep, Namor is visibly mutated, though both carry a very human appearance. Power-wise, Namor and The Deep are both capable of breathing both on land and underwater and although The Deep can communicate verbally with aquatic animals, Namor is capable of telepathically communicating with them.

5 Kimiko

MCU Counterpart: Wolverine

Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) is a supe who allies herself with The Boys. Some of Kimiko’s powers include super strength, regeneration, and quick reflexes, which prove to be useful when fighting some of Vought’s strongest superheroes, such as Stormfront.

The closest MCU counterpart to Kimiko is Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)—save for the claws, which are the main feature of Wolverine. However, despite this, it’s undeniable that Kimiko’s powers closely resemble Wolverine’s, as both have regenerative abilities, insane superhuman strength while fighting, and quick enough reflexes that make them formidable foes.

4 Crimson Countess

MCU Counterpart: Scarlet Witch

Although Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) appeared briefly in Season 3 of The Boys, her role in Soldier Boy’s story and Vought’s rise to fame was pivotal. She was a member of the original superhero team Payback and was Soldier Boy’s former lover, though she worked to betray Soldier Boy in the process.

Although her powers are vastly different from any of those in the MCU—those powers being super strength, super hearing, fireball casting—the Crimson Countess is very similar and identical to that of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) appearance-wise. Both women sport a blood-red look, with crimson capes and headpieces—though, in Crimson Countess’ case, a red mask. First glances at the Crimson Countess will easily remind viewers of the MCU’s popular Scarlet Witch.

3 Soldier Boy

MCU Counterpart: Captain America

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) was first introduced in Season 3. He is America’s first superhero, harnessing the power of super strength and super speed, in addition to having a long lifespan with little to no repercussions in appearance. Although he was once a hero who partook in World War II, fighting against Germans and Nazis.

Captain America (Chris Evans) is Solider Boy’s obvious MCU counterpart, with both of them being America’s true first superheroes who participated in World War II. Both are genetically enhanced supersoldiers, with Soldier Boy being enhanced and earning his powers through Compound V, while Steve underwent experimentation. At some point, Soldier Boy also underwent experimentation, but this was long after his introduction as a superhero, and it was a traumatic time at that.

2 Black Noir

MCU Counterpart: Deadpool

Before his death, Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) was the silent and stealthy superhero part of Vought’s The Seven. His role was to keep Homelander in check, but in The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Black Noir seemed to establish an alliance between the two when he let Homelander off the hook for killing innocent civilians. Essentially, Black Noir was The Seven’s ninja, never speaking to anyone, hallucinating cartoon characters during his spare time, and wearing all black all the time.

Although the two are also extremely opposite, Black Noir is most similar to Marvel’s antihero Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), as they are always dressed in one single color—Black Noir being dressed in all black, and Deadpool being dressed in all red—and both wear masks. Although Deadpool is capable of being stealthy, similar to Black Noir, he just chooses to be the opposite. Furthermore, both fight in close-combat battles and both use swords. There is no better counterpart to Black Noir than Deadpool.

1 Homelander

MCU Counterpart: Captain America

Homelander (Antony Starr) is America’s superhero and the leading member of Vought’s Seven and the face of the company. Thanks to Compound V, Homelander has enhanced super hearing, super strength, the ability to fly, and heat vision.

While Soldier Boy’s MCU counterpart is definitely Captain America, so is Homelander’s, as Homelander is now America’s hero, just as Soldier Boy once was. The real difference between Homelander and Soldier Boy is their abilities, but both still have a similarity of super strength, which is Captain America’s superhero power as well. Not to mention, Homelander and Captain America sport a suit of the same colors that represent America.

