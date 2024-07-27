With the fourth season of The Boys now wrapping up with its final episode recently airing, there's high praise spreading around the internet for the story thus far. It's commonly regarded that one of the pieces of The Boys that truly brings it to the next level is the wonderful cast of characters that make up those living in this world.

But of the characters in the cast, there are so many that shine bright (literally when it comes to Starlight (Erin Moriarty) that there are often some that don't get the limelight they deserve. Whether it be because they aren't written in the script as much to make time for the bigger characters or not getting the credit they deserve, sometimes characters just get swept under the rug and, while it may be better for the story, it's hard not to feel like they're criminally underrated.

10 Translucent

Played by Alex Hassell

Translucent (Alex Hussell) does not get the credit he deserves for being the guy who helped kick off the entire series of events that have led the show to where it is today. His place in the story is beyond important and him never getting mentioned after his death is what makes him super underrated, and he never really got the respect he deserved on the writing side of things.

Not to mention that the great performance by Alex Hassell only makes his moments in the story all the more engaging, which helped hook a ton of viewers onto the show in Season 1. Also, being one of the first big kills of the series is a big deal, helping set the tone for what's to come in the rest of the series.

9 Kenji Miyashiro

Played by Abraham Lim

Until Season 4, much of Kimiko's (Karen Fukuhara) backstory was unknown. But when Kenji Miyashiro (Abraham Lim), her brother, makes his appearance in the story, audiences get a bit more insight into what made Kimiko into the person she is today. Also, being kidnapped at a young age, Kenji and Kimiko were in it together. Only Kenji stayed loyal to his kidnappers, the Shining Light Liberation Army.

Kenji is ultimately murdered by Stormfront (Aya Cash) right in front of Kimiko and, in turn, pushes Kimiko's motivation to stop and kill Stormfront. This enhances her battle and revenge against Stormfront in the final battle of the season tenfold. Being Kimiko's brother, he definitely got swept under the rug after the season. He did a lot for the story and didn't get the credit he deserved whatsoever.

8 Supersonic

Played by Miles Gaston Villanueva

Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva) was an incredibly cool character because of his powers, uniqueness and his impact on the story. Supersonic's "Sonic Clap" ability is one of the coolest abilities in the series. Being able to create incredibly powerful soundwaves by simply clapping his hands together.

His backstory is also very unique compared to other characters, being part of a supe boy band in his past, eventually going to rehab for... issues. He's a fun allegory for modern day pop stars. Beyond that, though, is his importance in the story and Starlight's character arc in Season 3. He was lined up to be part of The Seven, until Homelander (Antony Starr) finds out he was working with Starlight and killed him in front of her. He threatens that if she does something like that again, Hughie (Jack Quaid) would be next. This greatly affects Starlight's arc for the rest of the season and pushes her in her goal to take down Homelander.

7 Mesmer

Played by Haley Joel Osment

Not only does Mesmer (Haley Joel Osment) get props for being portrayed by Haley Joel Osment, but he was a key factor in helping The Boys discover more about Kimiko and her past at the very beginning of their journey with her. But he would go on to betray them and report them to Homelander in an attempt to regain the fame he once had as a child star.

Although he'd be killed by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) for his betrayal, Mesmer made his mark in the series with his incredibly useful power. He was incredibly underrated during his tenure in the series and, if kept alive, could have been astoundingly useful to either side of the conflict in their battle with each other.

6 Doppleganger

Played by Dan Darin-Zanco

Although Season 4 of The Boys featured a shapeshifter to change the game and bring conflict to the team, the original shapeshifter of the show, Doppelganger (Dan Darin-Zanco), made a huge impact on the series. Involved in pretty big moments, fans didn't really give Doppelgänger the credit he deserved.

It's easy to see that shapeshifting has been and always will be an incredibly cool power. While some may argue that it was visually done better in Season 4 with the new shapeshifter, Doppelganger's role in the first season of The Boys was a great addition that enhanced the conflict and brought plot points forward, evolving Homelander's character arc.

5 Black Noir II

Played by Nathan Mitchell

After the heartbreaking death of Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) in Season 3 of The Boys, Vought decided they needed to keep the public perception of Black Noir alive and in comes Black Noir II (also Nathan Mitchell). Being brought in from Godolkin University's performing arts program, the new Black Noir is commonly played off as a joke. But he's actually so much more than that.

But when he's not being used for comedic purposes, he actually can kick total butt. Not to mention he can fly! Black Noir II really got some time to shine in him and Deep's battle with The Boys, but other than that, he didn't get utilized on a serious level as much as he could have been. There's always hope for Season 5.

4 Cindy

Played by Ess Hodlmoser

Cindy (Ess Hodlmoser) was used by Vought as a test subject to create more reliable versions of Compound V, which ended up working. She has spent most of her time locked away. That is, until she gets the opportunity to break out in The Boys Season 2, Episode 6, "The Bloody Doors Off" and has been free since then. She disappeared in Season 2, but made her return in the finale of Season 4, The Boys Season 4, Episode 8, "Assassination Run".

With how absurdly powerful and terrifying she is, one would think the writers would have made more use of Cindy up until now. But her major disappearance for practically one and a half seasons is understandable, as the plot served just fine without her. That doesn't stop her from being criminally underrated, though. Here's to hoping her appearance at the end of Season 4 means good things for her involvement in Season 5.

3 Gunpowder

Played by Sean Patrick Flanery

Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flanery) is another supe on The Boys that genuinely has one of the coolest powers in the show but never got used much. Unfortunately for Gunpowder, though, his tenure was short-lived because he was killed by Billy Butcher on V24.

Gunpowder has the abilities of superhuman accuracy, sight and hearing, meaning that he can curve or bounce a bullet and hit whatever he aims for, making him a serious threat. Thanks to said hearing, he's also incredibly observant, making it pretty dang hard to hide from him. Gunpowder is deadlier than people think and if given more time, he could have done some real damage to The Boys.

2 Ashley Barrett

Played by Colby Minifie

While Ashley (Colby Minifie) has a huge role in the series and is certainly a primary supporting character, she's definitely not given the respect she deserves from both the characters within the show and the audience itself. Being the gal who primarily runs things with the supes around Vought, she certainly deserves her roses and then some.

Ashley often keeps things running, not only around Vought, but within the plot as well. It isn't easy running the schedules and lives of the world's greatest superheroes, but Ashley does it, no matter what kind of beratement and abuse she suffers from. She's a major trooper and has fought through so much to get where she is.

1 Lamplighter

Played by Shawn Ashmore

While Lamplighter's (Shawn Ashmore) powers may not seem super powerful on paper, he's the real deal. He also has a great and emotional episode of the series that really made him somewhat of a fan favorite and not just because he is played by the iconic Shawn Ashmore.

Lamplighter definitely deserved better than the hand he was given. When he appears in Season 2, he seems to be genuinely remorseful for the actions he was locked away for, making him feel way more compelling than anyone was expecting. Things only got better for him when he decided to lend The Boys a hand shortly before his untimely death. Losing Lamplighter felt tough because, at the end of the day, he was so close to redemption, only for it to be taken away from him.

