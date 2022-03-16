Amazon Prime Video announced back in September that a spinoff for The Boys would be coming, and news on that project is now heating up. Set on the college campus of Godolkin University, the series will explore college-aged supes in their quest to reach the infamy and acclaim akin to that of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott). It was just announced via Deadline that Chance Perdomo (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, After We Fell) will be joining the project in a recasting move.

No details were revealed as to what character Perdomo will be playing, though he is taking over the role previously owned by Shane Paul McGhie (The Last Shift). It's important to note that this is more than just a mere scheduling conflict, as creators Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters noted that this character underwent creative changes in the writing process. Aside from McGhie, Aimee Carrero (Maid) also exited the series. Her role is not yet filled, though it's been confirmed that her character (as well as Perdomo's) are leads in the spinoff.

Aside from Perdomo, The Boys's spinoff also stars Jaz Sinclair (Paper Towns), Lizzie Broadway (Henry Danger), Reina Hardesty (The Flash), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunter). The series, which has yet to be titled, has been described as "a Hunger Games-esque R-rated drama set on the campus of America's only supe-exclusive university, where the students compete for the best contracts and being drafted out to cities like Los Angeles and New York." That's an intriguing premise that sounds perfectly aligned with the tone and debauchery that has been fostered thus far in Eric Kripke's series.

Image via Netflix

Some tidbits for the spinoff were recently unveiled in a segment of the Seven on 7 webseries, which has been chronicling Vought and the world of The Boys in anticipation of the third season. Anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) set up just a tad of what to expect from the "heroic" students of Godolkin University:

"In just a few short months, the best and brightest young heroes from Godolkin University will see their dreams come true or come crashing down - as everything they've been training for over the past four years all comes down to this. It's all on the line for these collegiate heroes, as lucrative contracts to defend America's greatest cities are all up for grabs ... And while this year's competition is sure to be intense, people can't stop talking about Godolkin University junior Golden Boy, already seen as the top pick for next year's draft. America's future has never been brighter, and I for one can't wait to see what's in store for this new generation of heroes."

There's currently no release date for this spinoff. The Boys Season 3 hits Amazon Prime Video on June 3.

