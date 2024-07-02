The Big Picture The Boys is a satirical superhero series that deconstructs the genre by portraying corrupt superheroes and their corporate control.

Originally meant to be set in the DC universe, the concept evolved into a parody, allowing broader scope and freedom in storytelling.

Parodying popular heroes works better for The Boys as a standalone franchise, avoiding controversy and allowing for stronger connections to be made.

Prime Video's The Boys is constantly shocking audiences with its mature content and excessive gore. Now in its fourth season, the series has carved out a niche for itself with its satirical approach to the superhero genre, and, after years of superhero media's widespread popularity, the new take is a breath of fresh air. The Boys' premise is that superheroes are corrupt at best, focusing on their public perception above doing good and, at worst, they murder for fun. These idealized figures cause more problems than they fix, and honestly, they rarely fix anything. The unchecked power is dangerous, especially as it is all controlled by one company, Vought. The series follows a small group of people who look for a way to defeat the Supes, especially the Superman-like Homelander (Antony Starr).

Though there is nothing quite like The Boys on TV, it is not completely original, as the show is based on a comic series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Of course, like any adaptation, there are many differences between the comic books and the series. However, the concept is the same: a parody of superhero stories where the heroes are actually the villains. The nature of the story allowed it to tease both superhero giants Marvel and DC as it references their heroes or movies, resulting in some good jokes for those who know superheroes familiar with the genre. But as shocking as the series can be, the history of it is more so. As Ennis originally planned his story, The Boys wasn't a parody at all, but a dark satire within the world of DC Comics.

'The Boys' Was Almost Set in the DC Universe

The series has taken on a life of its own, growing popular in its own right and, with the spin-offs Gen V and The Boys Presents: Diabolical, as well as future projects like The Boys: Mexico turning it into a franchise, but long before the show began, the comics nearly made it impossible. Originally, the story looked very different in a way that would have made the show much less likely. Co-creator and illustrator Robertson recalled that Ennis' earliest concept of the story was set in the DC universe alongside beloved characters like Superman and Batman. This story still would have followed a team of anti-superhero investigators as they tried to expose the twisted truth behind the world's idols. However, their enemies would have been much more familiar to the audience.

Without coming out and saying it directly, this version would have implied that Superman, Batman, and the rest were secretly evil behind a hero facade that is normally their character. DC has not shied away from showing a darker side of its characters through alternate timelines or multiverse stories (think Superman in Injustice or the Red Son storyline), so perhaps the idea is possible but still highly unlikely. If The Boys were written like this, it would call into question these characters' true selves, even if the story were set in an alternate universe. While the seeds of this version of the story can be seen in the final product, it has certainly been changed, making it much more possible.

Parody Works Better for 'The Boys' as a Solo Property

Close

Fortunately, Robertson suggested parodying heroes for The Boys, telling the same story without defaming beloved characters, which works much better. With the all-American, all-powerful Homelander, the Superman connection is obvious, yet he is not Superman himself. Likewise, The Deep (Chace Crawford), The Seven's aquatic hero, parallels Aquaman, and Queen Maeve's (Dominique McElligott) suit is very Wonder Woman-coded. These parodies keep the original intention of the story but open up the possibilities. For one thing, parody is not limited to DC characters, allowing the show to capitalize on the widespread popularity of other hero characters. The Boys includes parodies of Marvel heroes, making Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) reminiscent of Captain America and Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman) like Hawkeye. This ability benefits the story, allowing the show a larger scope because they are not limited to one franchise of characters.

Parodying the heroes gives The Boys freedom in other ways as well. Homelander and his fellow Supes can be shown doing horrible things, which the story likely wouldn't have if it were part of DC and the characters were the company's most iconic heroes. DC would never allow Superman to be seen blowing up a plane full of people on purpose, as Homelander does in Season 1. Even Ennis' concept would only have implied that the heroes were villains, and not seeing the depravity of the Supes would take away from The Boys' story. It also allows the series to make jokes about the MCU and DCEU that would be lost if it were in-universe. Parody is a compromise that allows The Boys freedom while the clear inspiration of the characters helps the jokes to land.

‘The Boys’ Wouldn’t Be As Fun in a Marvel or DC Crossover

Image via Prime Video

While superhero crossovers are immensely popular, The Boys works because it's separate from other content. A story that serves to make our childhood favorites into villains would be hard to accept, but the indirect approximations of the characters hit differently. If the original idea happened, it would be more sad than funny, corrupting familiar characters for the audience who grew up idolizing them. Even if the story got the approval from DC to be in their universe, it would have to gain the acceptance of fans, who are protective of their favorite characters. For proof, just look at the outcry about how the heroes were portrayed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. A story that implies these characters were cruel, selfish, and perverse would be controversial at best.

The Boys works best as it is, a satirical story that presents the idea of corporate Superheroes who have no moral compass or compassion. Ennis' idea became a fascinating story that deconstructs the superhero genre, but it needed to grow from a particularly unmakeable idea. It could never truly fit into the world of DC Comics, but The Boys thrives on its own. Though it reflects Ennis' original idea in the characters, who are clear parallels to more established heroes, Robertson was right to suggest parody because The Boys is better for it.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO