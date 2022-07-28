Content Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Amazon Prime Video show The Boys. It also contains references to sexual assault, racism, and suicide. Reader discretion is advised.Through four seasons, Amazon Prime Video's The Boys has been highly regarded by superhero enthusiasts and television fans alike as not only a great comic book show, but a great show, period. It has brought fun, dynamic, flawed, interesting characters to the screen. Even with the show deviating heavily from the source material, especially in the most recent season, it remains captivatingly original.

Of course, the comic and the show are known for their intense and gory violence. All characters, from Supes that are members of The Seven, or side characters with no powers at all, are subject to being killed off in this show. Some totally deserved it; others are just unfortunate collateral damage.

The Boys Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 26, 2019 Creator Eric Kripke Seasons 4 Studio Amazon Studios

15 Hugh Campbell Sr.

Played by Simon Pegg

Image via Prime Video

Throughout Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) tumultuous, disturbing, and often heart-wrenching journey in The Boys, one pillar of kindness that he could always cling to was the support of his father, Hugh Campbell Sr. (played by Simon Pegg, who was the inspiration for Hughie in the comics). Whereas much of the heroism in the series comes in the form of ruthless determination and an unwavering appetite for copious violence, if not outright superhuman ability, Hugh’s dad was always one of the most loyal and loving supporters Hugh could have had.

In the Season 4 episode “Beware the Jabberwock, My Son,” Hughie is forced to make an impossible choice when his father, fueled by Compound V, goes on an accidental killing spree in the hospital. Pegg’s ability to grasp the character’s fear and confusion as he wanders around covered in blood only makes Hughie’s inevitable farewell that much more upsetting. It's among the saddest deaths in The Boys that will haunt viewers. – Ryan Heffernan

14 Robin Ward

Played by Jess Salgueiro

Image via Prime Video

Still one of the most gruesome deaths, poor Robin (Jess Salgueiro) didn't even see it coming. A-Train (Jesse Usher), all hopped up on Compound V, runs straight through Robin, leaving Hughie holding on to her dismembered hands as her blood flies across his face. He just hangs on for a moment, not exactly registering what has happened.

Everyone unfamiliar with the source material probably had their jaw hit the floor his the brutality of the first death, which set the tone for the series. This death leads Hughie down his path with Butcher, joining The Boys and eventually becoming more and more like Butcher than he'd care to admit.

13 Rebecca "Becca" Butcher

Played by Shantel VanSanten

Butcher's (Karl Urban) drive for revenge against all Supes was crystal clear. Homelander (Antony Starr) raped and killed his wife, so he needed to die. However, it was revealed at the end of Season 1 that she was alive, living in a safe house and raising her son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), whose father was Homelander.

It's a shock to Butcher, but he is relieved she is alive, regardless of the circumstances. Then at the end of Season 2, Ryan's heat vision activates and nearly kills Stormfront (Aya Cash) but catches Becca (Shantel VanSanten) in the neck by accident. Butcher and Ryan have to watch as the kind-hearted and resilient Becca dies, and Butcher has to deal with that pain all over again.

12 Supersonic

Played by Miles Gaston Villanueva

Image via Prime Video

A new addition to The Boys roster looked like he would be a great fit in Season 3. A hometown friend and former boyfriend of Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), won a The Bachelor x American Idol type of game show to be the newest member of The Seven (even though it was rigged).

Starlight tried to get him to go home several times out of fear he would get hurt, but he refused and vowed to back her up. After telling A-Train they were plotting against Homelander, A-Trian snitched, and Homelander brutally killed Supersonic off-screen, revealing his mutilated body on a rooftop to Starlight afterward.

11 Victoria Neuman

Played by Claudia Doumit

Image via Amazon Prime Video

As the head-popping supe trying to use the American political system to incite societal change regarding superheroes, Claudia Doumit's Victoria Neuman made for a fascinating adversary to Billy Butcher and his gang. While there were definitely hostilities between the two factions, it wasn’t anything that was insurmountable, even if it was the prospect of mutually assured destruction that kept Neuman and the Boys from unleashing hell on each other.

In the end, an exposed and desperate Victoria agrees to help Hughie and the Boys in exchange for them keeping her daughter safe, a deal that is only interrupted when a Compound V-infused Billy Butcher storms in and proceeds to rip her in half. Viewers were too shocked to comprehend what emotions they may have been feeling, but Victoria’s death hits a somber tone when audiences reflect on her as a desperate mother striving to keep her daughter safe, even if she did have a particularly ruthless way of achieving that goal. – Ryan Heffernan

10 The Courtroom Explosion(s)

Season 2, Episode 7 (2020)

It felt like Homelander and Vought were going to lose. As everyone gathered around their television to watch the courtroom hearings, Dr. Vogelbaum (John Doman) and several members of Congress's heads started to pop like balloons. The scene is entirely out of left field; it's bloody, and you keep wondering the entire time, "how many more?"

Knowing that Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), someone thought to be aligned with The Boys, was behind it also comes as a shock. It is a shift from ally to enemy in just a few minutes. The fact that the ending of Season 3 sets her up as Season 4's main antagonist makes the shift even better.

9 Alastair Adana

Played by Goran Visnjic

The Fresca king and Scientology-like leader were far from the worst of the bunch to meet their ends on the show, but by no means was he a "good guy." He easily manipulated The Deep (Chace Crawford) to further his agenda and later tried the same thing with A-Train.

Alastair (Goran Višnjić) was a late victim of The Head Popper Supe, which after his death, was revealed to be Victoria Neuman. It's hard to hate Alastair flat-out, he was an interesting secondary character, and The Deep's storyline with him was certainly comedic, but he got a little too ambitious and mostly deserved what was coming.

8 Payback Gets Taken Out by Soldier Boy

Played by Laurie Holden, Jack Doolan, Kristin Booth, and Ryan Blakely

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Payback was the group of Supes led by Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) when they all decided to betray him and hand him over to the Russians so that Homelander could become the new face of Vought, which is ironic considering their team's name. After Butcher frees Soldier Boy, he makes a deal with them to take out each member one by one (sans Gunpowder, who Butcher already killed).

Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) is first, who gets disintegrated by Soldier Boy's radiation blast; then the TNT Twins (Jack Doolan and Kristin Booth), who were hosting the annual Herogasm party, and also died from his radiation blast; finally, Soldier Boy went after Mindstorm (Ryan Blakely), who had become a hermit and put up the best fight.

7 Black Noir

Played by Nathan Mitchell

Image via Prime Video

Maybe the most emotionally impactful demise in the show, and a death that was quite unexpected.Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) was shown to be the only person Homelander truly seems to trust in The Seven. But when Noir hears Soldier Boy is back, he rips out his tracker and hightails it out of Vought tower. Afterward, it's the first the audience gets a view of Noir's past with Payback.

When Noir finally musters up the courage to go back to Vought and tell Homelander they need to team up to kill Soldier Boy, it's too late. Soldier Boy already told Homelander about how he is his biological father, which Noir knew. Upset Noir didn't tell him, he brutally punched him through the stomach, leaving him to die.

6 Madelyn Stillwell

Played by Elisabeth Shue

Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) was a major antagonist in season one of The Boys, so her death came as quite the twist. Homelander and Stillwell had this very creepy, very inappropriate relationship, but she seemed to be the one (aside from Stan Edgar) who was able to control Homelander.

However, when Homelander finds out that Stillwell has kept his child a secret from him, she gets the same treatment as anyone else (like Black Noir in Season 3), and he melts her face in with his heat vision. It's brutal, slow, and really personal. This was the first step of Homelander becoming completely unhinged and was a genuinely scary moment in the series.

5 Tek Knight

Played by Derek Wilson

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Even by the usual standards of The Boys, Season 4’s “Dirty Business” was a controversial entry in the series, namely for its depiction of Hugh Campbell being sexually tormented by Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) in his underground sex dungeon. However, the episode does have a triumphant resolution, with Tek Knight’s bank accounts being drained as he is held by other members of the Boys, before the supe’s butler strangles him to death with a chain.

An investigative supe with unmatched powers of deduction, Tek Knight was always promoted as an evil version of Bruce Wayne (minus the costume and combat ability). It was a treat for audiences to watch him squirm as the Boys hit his pockets to the benefit of all manner of charitable causes, before he was killed by, of all people, the human butler who had to bow and scrape for him. – Ryan Heffernan

4 Ezekiel

Played by Shaun Benson

Image via Amazon Prime Video

While he was seldom a prominent character, Ezekiel (Shaun Benson) was always an antagonizing background presence in the series. The staunch conservative Christianity he preached was bad enough, but the hypocritical nature of his public image compared to how he acted behind closed doors made him a pointedly despicable character. The disdain audiences feel for him only grows when he takes sides with Firecracker (Valorie Curry) to stand against Starlight.

However, he does get his comeuppance when he confronts Billy Butcher after spotting Frenchie (Tomer Capone) snooping around Firecracker’s trailer. The brief brawl sees Butcher rip off one of the supe’s extending arms before seemingly blacking out, waking to find Ezekiel ripped into pieces. The only shame for audiences is that they didn’t get to see Ezekiel’s bloody demise and were only treated to the gruesome aftermath of it. – Ryan Heffernan

3 Todd

Played by Matthew Gorman

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Admittedly, there are certainly more evil characters in The Boys, but Todd (Matthew Gorman) had a unique ability to get under the audience’s skin with his meek and insipid nature that gave way to an empowered and sadistic idolization of Homelander. As Homelander began to reveal his true self at the back end of Season 3, Todd’s kindly and ordinary visage peeled back and a dogmatic appetite for violence was unleashed.

His cheering of Homelander’s fatal attack in the Season 3 finale was the last straw for many viewers. The character begins Season 4 losing none of his grating vindictiveness or blind hero worship of Homelander. As such, not only does he have it coming when he finally kicks the bucket, but the fact that Homelander himself orders Todd’s death – much to Todd’s confusion – makes for a cynically rewarding moment of poetic justice and one of the wildest moments on The Boys. – Ryan Heffernan

2 Blue Hawk

Played by Nick Wechsler

Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) was part of A-Train's "redemption arc" in Season 3. He is a white superhero accused of over-patroling, injuring, and killing Black people in A-Train's old neighborhood. A-Train finally gets Vought to make Blue Hawk, in a televised event, give a pre-written, half-hearted apology at a rec center, which pleases approximately no one. When the audience confronts him over his misdeeds, Blue Hawk flies into a fit of rage and assaults several unarmed people.

After paralyzing A-Train's brother, he finds Blue Hawk outside Herogasm and demands retribution. A-Train tosses Blue Hawk to the ground and takes off running, dragging him on the asphalt and killing him. A-Train nearly dies because of his heart condition, but with some poetic irony, he receives Blue Hawks' heart and will be able to run again.

1 Stormfront

Played by Aya Cash

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Stormfront, who previously went by Liberty, was Dr. Vought's wife and a literal Nazi. Stormfront was very strong and the main antagonist of Season 2, even getting Homelander to side with her and use him to her agenda. Their relationship was dangerous, and when Stormfront's past was revealed, Homelander's reputation was seriously hit.

At the end of Season 2, Ryan used his heat vision to stop Stormfront from killing his mom, Becca. Unfortunately, Becca got caught in the attack as well and died. It was believed Stormfront died from her injuries from Ryan, but she actually lived. She was briefly shown in a wholly debilitated state in Season 3; on Homelander's birthday, she bites her tongue off and chokes herself to death. Not a pleasant way to go, but she definitely deserved it.

NEXT: The Strongest Characters From 'The Boys', Ranked