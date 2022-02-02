Prime Video released a new trailer for The Boys: Diabolical, an upcoming animated anthology that will expand the universe of the hit superhero series The Boys. Presented as a commercial for the fake restaurant Vought a Burger, the new teaser features some of the new characters created for the anthology in all their bloody glory.

The teaser invites people to come to Vought-A-Burger, a fast-food chain with “61% meat patties” and “ranch chili queso” sauce that goes over everything, to make sure you really feel the taste of American freedom. Just like the evil pharmaceutical company of the main series, the Vought-A-Burger uses American symbols to sell the idea that superheroes are the good guys, and they are here to protect you. The teaser also puts three different versions of Homelander side by side, which helps fans realize how the animation style of the anthology will change each episode.

The fake commercial presents a new line of toys children can collect after buying the Little Super Meal, each representing a character featured in the upcoming anthology. There are easily recognizable characters in the mix, such as Black Noir, the Deep, and Homelander. Besides that, the Laser Baby returns after starring in the show’s first footage. The commercial, however, introduces some new faces, like Picante Balls, a hero with super-genitalia. Finally, there’s also a woman with a cat head named Cherry, an electricity-based superhero, and a ball of energy in the mix, which should be more than enough for fans to realize how crazy things will get in the animated spinoff.

Each episode of The Boys: Diabolical will have an independent short story running between 12 and 14 minutes. The episodes are written by Awkwafina, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, and the original The Boys comic book co-creator Garth Ennis. The series comes from Titmouse Studio, which also animated shows like Megas XLR, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and The Legend of Vox Machina.

While Diabolical’s episodes are short, they’ll have to be enough for fans to scratch their The Boys itch for a few months. Season 3 of the main series will only premiere on June 3, with three episodes released at once and the remaining five coming weekly, every Friday. Among the new heroes added for Season 3 of The Boys are Nick Wechsler’s Blue Hawk, Miles Gaston Villanueva’s Supersonic, Laurie Holden’s Crimson Countess, Sean Patrick Flanery’s Gunpowder, and Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. According to showrunner Eric Kripke, Season 3 will use the new heroes to explore the history of Vought International.

The eight-episode first season of The Boys: Diabolical will come to Prime Video on March 4. Check the new teaser below.

