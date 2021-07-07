The digital mini-series will tide fans over until the third season of 'The Boys.'

While we wait for The Boys to come back to town, Amazon is launching an in-universe digital series to tide us over. The third season of the hit superhero parody is still a ways away, but Entertainment Weekly has revealed that Amazon Studios is launching a new digital miniseries to supplement the show and fill in narrative gaps. According to EW, the series will present in-universe news segments from the Vought News Network, the “Fox News-esque media division” of Vought Industries, the power behind the superpower in The Boys.

The series stars Matthew Edison as VNN anchor Cameron Coleman, presenting “Seven on 7” segments — a reference to the Justice League-esque group of heroes controlled by Vought Industries — who will also be appearing in Season 3 of The Boys.

Image via Amazon Studios

Showrunner Eric Kripke spoke to EW about the mini-series, discussing how the episodes work in tandem with The Boys to build out the show’s ever-expanding universe:

“Since the very start of The Boys, we've seen Vought's propaganda arm — I mean, news channel — VNN...We'll be digging deeper into those fair and balanced patriots next season, so as a teaser, we're introducing 'Seven on 7' with VNN's biggest star Cameron Coleman. The episodes are in-world canon, serving up brand-new information that bridges the story gap between Season 2 and 3. So enjoy the hot takes and catheter commercials, just like your parents do!"

The first episode, available on ‘Vought International’s YouTube channel, picks up where Season Two left off, detailing Homelander’s (Anthony Starr) disappearance from the public eye, the in-universe government halting its plan to include superhumans in the military, and Hughie Campbell’s (Jack Quaid) appointment as senior analyst on Congresswoman Neuman's (Claudia Doumit) campaign team. The episode also includes a parody of MyPillow, with a commercial for a fake brand called OurSheet.

Episodes will launch on the 7th of every month on Vought’s YouTube channel, and will feature seven ‘news’ clips and a commercial, all dropping increasingly important hints about the show’s upcoming season. Check out the full first episode below:

