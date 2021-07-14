The Boys creator and showrunner Eric Kripke is still surprised by the show’s 2021 Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating. Kripke used his Twitter account to mark the occasion with a provocative hashtag, but he has also talked to The Wrap about the honor of being nominated since then.

Kripke’s original tweet, published just after the nomination, has the curious hashtag “#EmmysVotedForATenFootDick,” a reference to a Season 2’s scene where Love Sausage (Andrew Jackson) almost chokes Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) with his super… power. The Boys is basically as R-rated as a show can be, so the hashtag is an appropriate way of celebrating the nomination.

Talking to The Wrap, Kripke explained how the nomination of The Boys as Best Drama Series came as a shock. In Kripke’s words:

“I was really hoping we’d get some technical Emmys, because my team is just doing incredible work. And that’s what I wanted. This would have been a great day if we’d gotten two or three technical Emmys. So then, when this all happened, I just realized that I’m the biggest Emmy nominee cliché. Every beat is a beat you’ve heard in these articles a million times. Like, ‘Oh my God! I wasn’t expecting it. And I was just doing work. And then my phone blew up. And I’m just so grateful and stunned! And it still hasn’t sunk in.’ Like, literally every f–king thing out of my mouth is the worst possible cliché about what this experience is, which I’m a little embarrassed about. But that’s just the truth of what I’m going through.”

The Boys is known for the gorefest it features in many episodes — and for Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) dirty mouth, of course. However, the show actually takes time to build grounded characters in a world filled with superpowered people. The nomination, though a surprise, is a fair recognition of the dramatic intensity of The Boys.

The Boys’ Season 3 is currently in production in Toronto and is expected to adapt “Herogasm”, one of the craziest arches of the original comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The upcoming season will also add Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, a twisted version of Captain America.

The first two seasons of The Boys are streaming right now on Amazon Prime Video. There’s still no release date for Season 3. Check out Kripke’s celebration tweet below:

