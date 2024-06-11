The Big Picture Jack Quaid confirms The Boys will end with season 5, promises fans an incredible finale on Instagram.

Eric Kripke always planned a 5-season run for the show, ensuring it ends on its own terms.

Season 4 serves as the beginning of the end, with political themes and new challenges for the characters.

After the bombshell announcement by The Boys creator Eric Kripke about the show’s upcoming season 5 being the final one, emotions are running high. The news comes ahead of the premier of the fourth season and has taken the internet by storm. And now one of the show’s stars Jack Quaid has responded to the news. The actor has played fan favorite character Hugie since the first season and has given us many memorable moments.

Taking to Instagram, the actor confirmed the news and assured fans of an “incredible finale.” He posted the news with a caption, “Yes @theboystv will be ending with Season 5, but don’t worry! This has been the plan for a long time. This will be the ending our show-runner intended.” He further teased season 5, divulging, “I trust @erickripke1 and our amazing writers to deliver an incredible finale. In TV it’s such a rare gift to be able to go out on your own terms, so I’m immensely excited to see what season 5 has in store. I’d like to thank the fans who got us this far. We truly couldn’t have done this without you. You’re all INCREDIBLE truly. In the meantime, Season 4 premieres in 2 days, so buckle the f**k up.”

Eric Kripke Always Planned a 5 Season Run for ‘The Boys’

The Boys is unarguably one of the best series on streaming with millions of fans around the world. The show has a very sharp commentary not only on the superhero genre but on politics and several social issues as well. So, bidding farewell to the series won’t be a easy task for fans or the makers. Nonetheless, as Quid mentioned in his post, going out on your own terms for a TV show, is the best ending it can have. Kripke too mentioned in his earlier post that wrapping the story with five seasons was “always my plan.”

While the fifth season already has a writers’ room in place, fans still got season 4 which will serve as the beginning of the end for various storylines in the show. The upcoming season will pick up where the third season left us, Butcher (Karl Urban) is still vying to end the Supes especially Homelander (Antony Starr), with his cancer diagnosis now, he’ll be more effective than before. On the other hand, Homelander is busy reassembling The Seven, which lost many members in the previous season. The show will also be politically charged this time around as Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) races for a chance at the Vice Presidency.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 premiere on Prime Video on June 13.